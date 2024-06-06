Hunter Biden’s ex and Beau’s widow Hallie set to testify about drug addiction at gun trial: Live updates
President Joe Biden’s son is accused of purchasing a firearm while an active drug user in 2018
Hunter Biden’s sister-in-law, and former lover, Hallie Biden is expected to testify today in the president’s son’s federal gun charges trial.
Hallie, the widow of the late Beau Biden, witnessed Hunter’s use of crack cocaine in 2018 as well as discovered the firearm he purchased. Hallie later discarded the gun in a dumpster behind a grocery store out of fear.
Prosecutors allege Hunter unlawfully purchased the firearm in October 2018 by lying on a federal gun form about his drug use.
Biden is charged with three gun-related counts. He has pleaded not guilty.
Hallie’s testimony will come one day after Hunter’s ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified about his substance use disorder and desire to get sober in the months leading up to the gun purchase.
Court proceedings will resume in Wilmington, Delaware this morning with prosecutors continuing their cross-examination of the man who sold Hunter the gun.
What to expect on day three of testimony
Testimony and cross-examination is expected to continue today in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial, with highly anticipated testimony from Hallie Biden – the widow of Beau Biden and onetime girlfriend of Hunter.
Defense attorneys will begin the day by finishing the cross-examination of Gordon Cleveland, the former gun store employee who sold Biden a firearm in October 2018.
After that, they will call their remaining witnesses – with much shorter testimony.
Prosecutors said they could rest as early as Thursday.
Who has testified?
So far, prosecutors have introduced four witnesses in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial, including two of his former partners.
Those who have testified include:
Erika Jensen, an FBI agent who was assigned to Biden’s case last year. She testified that she used Biden’s memoir and data extracted from his laptop to determine a history of his drug use.
Katheleen Buhle, Biden’s ex-wife of 24 years. She testified that Biden was using drugs as early as 2015 and she found evidence of drug use in 2018.
Zoe Kestan, Biden’s former girlfriend. She testified to witnessing Biden smoke crack cocaine continuously in early 2018.
Gordon Cleveland, the former gun shop employee who sold Biden a revolver. He testified that Biden filled out the federal gun form without hesitation and confirmed he sold the firearm to Biden.
Two of Hunter Biden’s exes outlined his extensive drug use in detailed testimony at his federal gun trial.
Zoe Kestan testified that Biden smoked crack cocaine within minutes of their meeting at a “gentlemen’s club” where she worked in Manhattan.
Earlier on Wednesday, Biden’s ex-wife said in testimony that he grew “angry” and “short-tempered” after smoking crack cocaine.
Kathleen Buhle said Biden was “not himself” after she found a “crackpipe” on her side porch on 3 July 2015 in Washington, DC.
Wednesday’s proceedings focused mostly on the testimony of Kestan, whom the defense noted has an immunity deal. She testified regarding the widespread crack use by Biden amid their seemingly chaotic time together moving between hotels and AirBnBs after meeting in December 2017.
Ex-girlfriend was unaware of Biden’s whereabouts in October 2018
Zoe Kestan testified that she was unaware of what Hunter Biden was doing in October 2018, when prosecutors say he purchased a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine.
In one of her final moments on the stand, Kestan said the last time she saw him was September 2018 when he was lonely and needed a drug dealer for cocaine.
A seemingly relaxed Biden was seen laughing with defense attorney Abbe Lowell before the proceedings began in the wooded courtroom in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday.
The question at hand is if Biden lied on a form when he bought the gun, asserting that he wasn’t using drugs at that time. He only had the gun for 11 days before Hallie Biden discarded it behind a grocery store.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Kestan didn’t know he was Joe Biden’s son at first
Zoe Kestan did not know Hunter was Joe Biden’s son when she met him in 2017 at a gentleman’s club in New York City, she testified.
Kestan, who was around 24 years old at the time she was involved with Biden, then 48 years old, said that she figured out who he was after seeing his photo online.
She testified to jurors that she was enamored by Biden when she first met him – finding him “charming” and “charismatic”.
Ex-wife testifies she found drug parapernalia in Biden’s car
Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife, testified on Wednesday that she found a broken pipe, pipe-cleaning materials, a white powder and remnants of crystals in his car in 2018.
She said she looked for drugs in his vehicle more than once so that her daughters wouldn’t drive it with drugs in the car. She added that he continued to work while using drugs and that she found that others didn’t notice his drug use. He tried to hide his drug use from family and friends, she said.
She added that they talked about him going to rehab, but that he didn’t want to, noting that he eventually did.
On cross-examination, she said alcohol had been an issue throughout their marriage, and that Biden initially went to rehab in 2003.
Gustaf Kilander is reporting from Wilmington, Delaware
Prosecution makes it clear: Hunter Biden was addicted to drugs
Zoe Kestan’s detailed testimony about Hunter Biden makes it very clear that in 2017 and 2018 he was struggling with addiction to crack cocaine.
Kestan said she witnessed Biden smoke crack cocaine over and over again in New York City and a few times in Malibu, California. She described how he withdrew large sums of money to pay for drugs and at one point toyed with the idea of making it himself.
She testified that Biden wanted to get sober and talked about seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility in California but that it was difficult for him.
In several messages, shown to the jury, Biden texted Kestan that he would “always be an addict” and that he was “doing it alone.”
However, defense attorneys believe the prosecution must show Biden was using drugs while purchasing a firearm in October 2018.
Kestan said she witnessed Biden smoking crack cocaine in September 2018 – just one month before he would purchase a firearm.
Catch up with proceedings from yesterday
Here’s what you missed in proceedings from Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial on Tuesday.
Hunter Biden’s tearful sister Ashley leaves court as trial hears about his drug use
