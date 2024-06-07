✕ Close Prosecutors nearing end of case in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

President Joe Biden will not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he is convicted on the three gun-related charges, the president told ABC News.

When asked if he would accept whatever outcome of his son’s trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware, President Biden said, “yes” and that he would rule out a pardon.

Hunter is currently facing federal charges for allegedly lying on a gun background check form in October 2018 and unlawfully obtaining a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Thursday, prosecutors called a key witness, Hallie Biden – Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover – to testify about Hunter’s drug use and the firearm she discovered in his pickup truck.

Hallie told jurors she “panicked” when she found the gun and decided to discard it in a trash can behind a grocery store.

Proceedings are expected to continue on Friday with more testimony from three witnesses.