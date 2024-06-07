Hunter Biden trial live updates: President says he wouldn’t pardon his son if convicted on gun charges
President Joe Biden’s son is accused of purchasing a firearm while an active drug user in 2018
President Joe Biden will not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he is convicted on the three gun-related charges, the president told ABC News.
When asked if he would accept whatever outcome of his son’s trial taking place in Wilmington, Delaware, President Biden said, “yes” and that he would rule out a pardon.
Hunter is currently facing federal charges for allegedly lying on a gun background check form in October 2018 and unlawfully obtaining a firearm while addicted to crack cocaine. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Thursday, prosecutors called a key witness, Hallie Biden – Hunter’s sister-in-law-turned-lover – to testify about Hunter’s drug use and the firearm she discovered in his pickup truck.
Hallie told jurors she “panicked” when she found the gun and decided to discard it in a trash can behind a grocery store.
Proceedings are expected to continue on Friday with more testimony from three witnesses.
What to expect on day five
Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial will continue today with prosecutors calling their three final witnesses and resting their case.
Defense attorneys will then call their witnesses, which could include James Biden – Joe Biden’s brother.
Who’s who in the Hunter Biden trial
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is on trial for three federal gun-related charges after he allegedly unlawfully obtained a firearm in October 2018.
The trial began on Monday at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware where a cast of characters testified about Hunter’s prior drug use and possession of the firearm.
Ariana Baio reports:
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is on trial for three federal gun-related charges after he allegedly unlawfully obtained a firearm in October 2018.
Hallie Biden testifies about complicated relationship with Hunter in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden’s former sister-in-law and ex-girlfriend Hallie Biden has testified about her chaotic relationship with the president’s son at his federal gun trial in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hunter stands accused of having lied about his drug use on a form to buy a firearm on 12 October 2018. The prosecution has attempted to prove to the jury that Biden was aware that he struggled with substance abuse at the time.
His defense has argued that when he bought the gun, which he only had for 11 days before it was discarded, he wasn’t actively using illicit drugs.
Hallie, the widow of Hunter’s brother Beau Biden, testified that she has known Hunter since middle school, adding that their relationship began in late 2015 or early 2016 following the death of her husband.
Text messages between Hunter and Hallie Biden depict tension
After Hallie Biden discarded Hunter Biden’s gun in the trash can of a grocery store, Hunter was extremely angry with her.
Text messages between the two depict a falling out over the matter.
Hunter called Hallie “insane,” and demanded she tell him where the handgun went. Hunter initially kept it in his pickup truck but Hallie removed it after cleaning out the truck out of fear he would hurt himself.
“This is no game. And you’re being totally irresponsible and unhinged,” Hunter texted her.
“I’m sorry, I just want you to be safe, this is not safe,” she said.
A common theme throughout the trial: Prosecution and defense do not dispute drug use
The prosecution and the defense in the Hunter Biden trial on federal gun charges agree on one thing: The president’s son struggled with substance use disorder.
What’s disputed is whether he was an active drug user when he bought a gun in Wilmington, Delaware on 12 October 2018.
The prosecution used extensive excerpts from Biden’s 2021 memoir Beautiful Things to argue that he was. The defense says he didn’t knowingly break the law as Biden didn’t consider himself an active user at the time.
Biden rules out pardoning Hunter if he’s convicted on gun charges
President Joe Biden has revealed he will not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he is convicted on felony gun charges.
ABC News’ David Muir asked the president point blank if he would accept the outcome of his son’s trial. “Yes,” the president replied, also telling Muir he would rule out pardoning his son if convicted.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Who is with Hunter Biden today?
Every day of Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial, members of his family and close friends have come to support him.
Today, Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter’s wife; Valerie Biden, Joe Biden’s sister; Bonny Jacobs, Jill Biden’s sister and Kevin Morris, Hunter’s friend and benefactor.
First Lady Jill Biden was in Normandy, France with her husband marking D-Day. Most likely she will return to court to support Hunter.
Recapping Hallie Biden’s testimony
Hallie Biden took the stand in Hunter Biden’s federal gun charges trial on Thursday, testifying to her romantic relationship with her brother-in-law and witnessing his drug use.
Hallie told jurors she and Hunter have known each other since middle school. The two became in-laws when Hallie married Beau Biden, Hunter’s brother in 2002. After Beau died in 2015, Hallie and Hunter began dating.
Early on in their relationship, Hallie found drug paraphernalia but had to Google what it was because she had never seen crack cocaine. When she confronted him, Hunter admitted he was using drugs. She admitted that she witnessed Hunter using drugs in Washington DC and even accompanied him to drug deals.
She said she saw him buy crack cocaine smaller than a marble or bigger than a ping-pong ball.
Hallie said Hunter became “agitated, high-strung but at other times functioning” when he used drugs. This was consistent with Kathleen Buhle’s testimony.
Hallie was obviously very concerned for Hunter’s well-being and safety. Prosecutors showed text messages where she pleaded with him, “This can’t go on.”
At one point, Hunter introduced Hallie to drugs. She told jurors it was “a terrible experience” and she was “ashamed”.
“I regret that period of my life,” Hallie said.
Court adjourns for the day
When Hallie walked out after she was done, she stole a glance at the defense’s table but then looked away as she got closer. Hunter looked at his desk.
Gustaf Kilander is reporting from Wilmington, Delaware
Banner finishes testimony, court adjounred
Banner, the man who found the gun, has finished his testimony and court is adjourned for the day.
Prosecutors will continue calling three remaining witnesses tomorrow.