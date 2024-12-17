Hunter killed when bear shot in tree falls on him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A bizarre hunting accident ended in the deaths of both a bear and a father in Virginia.

A group of hunters were reportedly tracking a bear in Lunenburg County, between Richmond and Danville, Virginia, on December 9 when the animal ran up into a tree to escape its pursuers. A hunter shot the bear, which fell out of the tree, crushing and killing another member of the party.

The man has been identified by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources as Lester Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. The bear fell approximately 10 feet and landed on Harvey, who was standing under the tree, according to CBS News.

A member of the hunting party provided first aid until Harvey could be transported to a nearby hospital, but he ultimately died from his injuries on Friday, according to the wildlife department.

According to his obituary, Harvey was a married father of five and had eight grandchildren. He worked as a self-employed contractor and reportedly loved the outdoors.

A funeral for Harvey is scheduled for Thursday, according to the obituary.

Harvey and his party violated Virginia hunting laws when they shot at the fleeing bear. According to the state's Department of Wildlife Resources, it is illegal to "cripple, harm, or dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt, chase, or for the purpose of training dogs."

The department told WTVR that it is not currently seeking any charges over the incident.

Despite the odd circumstances leading to Harvey's death, it's not unheard of for hunters to die or sustain severe injuries in the chaos of trying to kill a fleeing animal.

In Alaska in 2018, a hunter was critically injured after his hunting partner shot a bear that was standing on a ridge. The bear fell down a slope next to the ridge, dislodging rocks that tumbled down and struck the man.

A year later, another hunter in North Carolina was injured when his partner shot a bear in a tree. The bear fell out, but wasn't dead; it defended itself and began attacking the hunter.

The man and the bear then tumbled off a cliff together. The hunter was rushed to a nearby hospital, and the bear was later found dead.