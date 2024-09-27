✕ Close Storm Helene batters Cancún

At least one person has died as Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms to strike the United States, bringing “catastrophic” and “unsurvivable” conditions.

Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend region just after 11pm ET as a Category 4 storm packing sustained winds of around 130 mph (209 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Even before it made landfall, the storm had flooded the Gulf Coast and knocked out power for at least 1 million customers in the state. Apart from Florida, Alabama, and parts of the Carolinas are also at risk of flooding.

One death has been confirmed dead, according to governor Ron DeSantis, who added that there are likely to be more fatalities in the state as the storm moves through and the full scale of the devastation becomes clear in the morning.

All parts of Florida are under a hurricane or tropical storm warning.

Helene’s size is massive compared to previous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was forecast to be one of the largest storms in breadth to hit the region in years, with only three bigger since 1988.