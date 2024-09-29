Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1727619542

Hurricane Helene kills 64 people as millions left without power after catastrophic storm: Live updates

The Nolichucky dam that runs near Greenville, Tennessee, remains intact despite concerns over its imminent collapse

Julia Musto,Mike Bedigan
Sunday 29 September 2024 15:19
Fox Weather reporter rescues woman from Atlanta flooding

At least 64 people have died as a result of Hurricane Helene, which has caused billions of dollars worth of damage as it rips across a wide swath of the southeastern US.

In a Saturday update on Helene, the National Hurricane Center said that “catastrophic and historic flooding” would continue over portions of the Southern Appalachians, though the risk for additional heavy rainfall was continuing to decrease.

The storm, now classified a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and into Sunday, the NHC added. Millions have been left without power after power lines and cell towers were damaged.

Among the people killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree, according to an Associated Press tally.

Helene blew ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday packing winds of 140mph and then quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and sending creeks and rivers over their banks and straining dams.

Preliminarily estimates put the total damage and economic loss from Helene at between $95bn and $110bn, according to AccuWeather.

1727618428

Asheville, North Carolina is devastated

The city of Asheville in North Carolina, located less than 100 miles from Charlotte, is one of the places hardest hit as a result of Helene.

Parts of the city were completely underwater. Some people needed to be air-rescued from the roof of their homes as they sought to escape fast-moving waters. Stories and photos of the aftermath are reminiscent of Hurricane Sandy or Hurricane Katrina.

The city has no electricity or any phone service.

There have been deaths in the county but the Emergency Services Director said they were not ready to report specifics because inaccessibility has made it difficult to report next of kin. On social media, families have asked other to help them check in or find their relatives stranded in the city.

Noah Levinson looks at storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina
Noah Levinson looks at storm damage near the Biltmore Village in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina (Getty Images)
Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Asheville, North Carolina
Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage in Asheville, North Carolina (Getty Images)
Ariana Baio29 September 2024 15:00
1727616610

At least 64 dead

At least 64 people have died as a result of Hurricane Helene, which brought significant flooding that caused many to become stranded.

At least 25 people were killed in South Carolina, making it the second deadliest tropical cyclone in the states since 1989. Florida has recorded 11 deaths, most of which were drownings that occurred at homes that were asked to be evacuated.

Deaths have also been reported in Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Millions of people remain without power

Ariana Baio29 September 2024 14:30
1727614800

NHC issues final advisory on Helene

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 14:00
1727611200

Watch: Hurricane Helene aftermath in Hernando County, Florida

Hurricane Helene aftermath: Hernando County
Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 13:00
1727607600

Helene expected to stay in Tennessee over weekend

In a Saturday update on Helene, the National Hurricane Center said that “catastrophic and historic flooding” would continue over portions of the Southern Appalachians, though the risk for additional heavy rainfall was continuing to decrease.

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, the NHC added.

Several flood and flash flood warnings remained in effect in parts of the southern and central Appalachians, while high wind warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Ohio.

Among the at least 44 people killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 12:00
1727604000

Threat of Tennessee dam collapse eased

The threat of a potential dam collapse in Tennesse has eased, officials said on Saturday, following an emergency inspection.

Around midnight the Tennessee Valley Authority had issued an emergency warning that the Nolichucky Dam could breach at any time. An update later on Saturday said the Nolichucky River had crested at 8 feet (2.4 meters) over previous record elevations and was receding at about 1 foot (0.3 meters) per hour.

“Our Dam Safety teams are in the process of assessing the condition of the dam to determine next steps,” TVA posted on X.

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 11:00
1727600400

Alligators spotted swimming through Florida streets

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 10:00
1727593200

Biden approves Tennessee emergency declaration

Joe Biden has officially declared that an emergency exists in the state of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Helene, the White House said on Saturday.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population

It also authorizes appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 08:00
1727586000

TV reporter interrupts live broadcast to rescue trapped woman during Hurricane Helene

A Fox meteorologist leaped into action during a live broadcast early Friday morning to rescue a woman trapped in her car amid the deadly Category 4 Hurricane Helene.

Read more here:

TV reporter interrupts live broadcast to rescue trapped woman during Hurricane Helene

‘She was panicking. She really wasn’t making too much sense,’ said meteorologist Bob Van Dillen

Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 06:00
1727582460

Watch: Storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene

Storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene
Mike Bedigan29 September 2024 05:01

