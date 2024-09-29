Hurricane Helene kills 64 people as millions left without power after catastrophic storm: Live updates
The Nolichucky dam that runs near Greenville, Tennessee, remains intact despite concerns over its imminent collapse
At least 64 people have died as a result of Hurricane Helene, which has caused billions of dollars worth of damage as it rips across a wide swath of the southeastern US.
In a Saturday update on Helene, the National Hurricane Center said that “catastrophic and historic flooding” would continue over portions of the Southern Appalachians, though the risk for additional heavy rainfall was continuing to decrease.
The storm, now classified a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and into Sunday, the NHC added. Millions have been left without power after power lines and cell towers were damaged.
Among the people killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree, according to an Associated Press tally.
Helene blew ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday packing winds of 140mph and then quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes and sending creeks and rivers over their banks and straining dams.
Preliminarily estimates put the total damage and economic loss from Helene at between $95bn and $110bn, according to AccuWeather.
Asheville, North Carolina is devastated
The city of Asheville in North Carolina, located less than 100 miles from Charlotte, is one of the places hardest hit as a result of Helene.
Parts of the city were completely underwater. Some people needed to be air-rescued from the roof of their homes as they sought to escape fast-moving waters. Stories and photos of the aftermath are reminiscent of Hurricane Sandy or Hurricane Katrina.
The city has no electricity or any phone service.
There have been deaths in the county but the Emergency Services Director said they were not ready to report specifics because inaccessibility has made it difficult to report next of kin. On social media, families have asked other to help them check in or find their relatives stranded in the city.
Millions of people remain without power
NHC issues final advisory on Helene
Helene expected to stay in Tennessee over weekend
In a Saturday update on Helene, the National Hurricane Center said that “catastrophic and historic flooding” would continue over portions of the Southern Appalachians, though the risk for additional heavy rainfall was continuing to decrease.
The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, the NHC added.
Several flood and flash flood warnings remained in effect in parts of the southern and central Appalachians, while high wind warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Ohio.
Among the at least 44 people killed in the storm were three firefighters, a woman and her 1-month-old twins, and an 89-year-old woman whose house was struck by a falling tree. According to an Associated Press tally, the deaths occurred in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Threat of Tennessee dam collapse eased
The threat of a potential dam collapse in Tennesse has eased, officials said on Saturday, following an emergency inspection.
Around midnight the Tennessee Valley Authority had issued an emergency warning that the Nolichucky Dam could breach at any time. An update later on Saturday said the Nolichucky River had crested at 8 feet (2.4 meters) over previous record elevations and was receding at about 1 foot (0.3 meters) per hour.
“Our Dam Safety teams are in the process of assessing the condition of the dam to determine next steps,” TVA posted on X.
Alligators spotted swimming through Florida streets
Biden approves Tennessee emergency declaration
Joe Biden has officially declared that an emergency exists in the state of Tennessee and ordered Federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Helene, the White House said on Saturday.
The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population
It also authorizes appropriate assistance for required emergency measures to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.
