Hurricane Helene is barrelling its way across Georgia after bringing a “catastrophic and deadly storm surge” to the Florida Big Bend coast on Thursday.

The storm is currently in the southern region of the state, having moved past Valdosta with “life-threatening storm surge, winds and heavy rains”, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Helene slammed into Florida as a Category 4 hurricane at about 11.10pm ET on Thursday night, before weakening to a Category 1 storm as it charted a path into Georgia with maximum sustained winds of about 90 mph.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Thursday for all 159 counties, saying: “The current forecast for Hurricane Helene suggests this storm will impact every part of our state.”

“We are not taking anything for granted which is why I have directed appropriate state agencies to work around the clock to ensure we’re prepared for whatever is heading our way,” he added.

At least three people have so far died as a result of the storm, including a driver who was killed when a sign fell onto their car in Tampa, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Almost all of Florida and Georgia is expected to suffer from tropical storm force wind speeds ( National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration )

The other two victims died in Wheeler County, Georgia, after their trailer was picked and dragged across Highway 19 before landing in a field, according to Wheeler County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Adams.

Helene is expected to turn towards the west and travel towards Tennessee through the Appalachian Mountains some time over the course of today before cutting into Kentucky in the Bowling Green area around 8pm.

Satellite image shows the storm’s eye as it hammers southern Georgia ( National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration )

Tropical storm force winds are forecast to reach as far as Kentucky by around 2pm on Friday afternoon, before reaching Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama.

The whole of Florida remains under a hurricane or tropical storm warning as of Friday morning, with several counties placed under evacuation orders.

Hurricane Helene is predicted to move through Georgia and Tennessee before hitting Kentucky by Friday evening ( National Hurricane Center )

Winds could penetrate as far as Kentucky by Friday afternoon ( National Hurricane Center )

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center stated an hour before the storm roared ashore. “Persons should not leave their shelters and remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions.”

The NHC warned that a catastrophic and deadly storm surge reaching as high as 20 feet would hit parts of the Big Bend coast, with the “danger of life-threatening storm surge” across the whole of the western coast of the Florida peninsula.

Hurricane Helene is the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year, coming just over a month after Storm Debby slammed into the Sunshine State