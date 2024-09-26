✕ Close Storm Helene batters Cancún

Hurricane Helene could strengthen to a Category 4 storm as it advances toward Florida, AccuWeather forecasts.

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Hurricane Helene now threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year. The storm is expected to make landfall near Florida’s Big Bend region on Thursday.

Helene will be the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year.

Hurricane Helene, currently a Category 1 storm, has 80 mph winds as of Wednesday. Florida officials are warning residents to brace for life-threatening rain, floods and storm surge.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, and several areas are under hurricane warnings. Florida’s Big Bend will see the worst of the storm surge, with up to 20 feet possible this week.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey told residents the storm could bring “unprecedented damage” to the Florida city.

“We will have countless downed trees. We will have structural damage. We will have loss of power,” Dailey said on Wednesday. “Yes, if our community remains central in Helene’s path as forecasted, we will see unprecedented damage like nothing we have ever experienced before.”