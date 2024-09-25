Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1727261249

Tropical Storm Helene live updates: Warnings issued as Florida braces for major hurricane strike

Helene is expected to be upgraded to a category 3 hurricane later today before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday

James Liddell
Wednesday 25 September 2024 11:47
Comments
Close
Florida residents brace for Tropical Storm Helene

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Tropical Storm Helene is rapidly strengthening as it advances across Mexico’s coast towards the US, with the threat of powerful winds, floods and life-threatening storm surge causing thousands of Americans to evacuate Florida.

Just over a month after Storm Debby hurtled into the Sunshine State, Helene now threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the US in over a year as it is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late on Thursday.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Helene is now expected to be upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 3 hurricane later on Wednesday with wind speeds increasing dramatically from 40mph to 65mph in just over 24 hours, the National Hurricane Center announced on Wednesday morning. 

The storm’s center approached the Yucatán Peninsula on Wednesday morning, lying between the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Upper Florida Keys and Florida’s northeast coast, a tropical storm watch presides over parts of the South Carolina coast, and a flood watch has been issued to more than 20 million residents in Florida through the southern Appalachians, the NHC said.

Recommended
1727260714

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis places search and rescue crews on standby

James Liddell25 September 2024 11:38
1727260091

Mapped: Wind speed, storm surge and flash flood threats ahead of Helene making landfall

Storm surge is expected to reach between 10-15 feet at Florida’s big bend
Storm surge is expected to reach between 10-15 feet at Florida’s big bend (National Hurricane Center )
Flash flood risks are at 70 per cent in some parts of southeastern US
Flash flood risks are at 70 per cent in some parts of southeastern US (National Hurricane Center )
The National Hurricane Center has tracked prospective windspeed over the next five days
The National Hurricane Center has tracked prospective windspeed over the next five days (National Hurricane Center )
Parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama could see the worst of the torrential rainfall
Parts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama could see the worst of the torrential rainfall (National Hurricane Center )
James Liddell25 September 2024 11:28
1727259692

Tracked: Where is Tropical Storm Helene now?

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatán Peninsula during the next several hours where it is anticipated to be upgraded to a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast on Wednesday morning.

Helene is epexcted to “rapidly intensify and grow in size” as it passes over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it added.

With it, Helene may bring life-threatening storm surge across the entire west cost of the Florida Peninsula and Big Bend. Hurricane-force winds could also pummel the Big Bend.

James Liddell25 September 2024 11:21
1727259234

Hurricane warnings beamed out to Florida and Mexico residents

Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the US, prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.

The storm is forecast to be “near hurricane strength” when it passes near Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said, and to “intensify and grow in size” as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico.

Find out more below:

Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cover parts of Florida and Mexico

Forecasters say they expect Tropical Storm Helene in the Caribbean Sea to strengthen rapidly and become a hurricane as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday toward the U.S. The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane warnings for northwestern Florida's coastline and part of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula

James Liddell25 September 2024 11:13
1727258985

In pictures: Florida prepares for Storm Helene as it approaches the Yucatan Peninsula

Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as the sun sets on Tuesday in St. Pete Beach, Florida
Storm clouds are seen on the horizon as the sun sets on Tuesday in St. Pete Beach, Florida (Getty Images)
Cancun, Mexico, tourist bathes at a beach while a red flag warns beachgoers of dangerous conditions on Tuesday
Cancun, Mexico, tourist bathes at a beach while a red flag warns beachgoers of dangerous conditions on Tuesday (REUTERS)
Beachgoers look at the sea on the beachfront ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Helene in Cancun on Tuesday
Beachgoers look at the sea on the beachfront ahead of the arrival of tropical storm Helene in Cancun on Tuesday (AFP via Getty Images)
James Liddell25 September 2024 11:09
1727258656

Life-threatening storm surge expected at Florida’s big bend

James Liddell25 September 2024 11:04
1727258155

What to know as Tropical Storm Helene sets sights on Florida

Another storm system is taking aim at Florida, this time possibly the Panhandle with storm effects all along the Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Helene, soon to be a hurricane, is sweeping up from the Caribbean Sea into extremely warm waters that are fuel for tropical cyclones.

Curt Anderson details what you need to know:

What to know as Tropical Storm Helene takes aim at Florida

Another storm system is taking aim at Florida

James Liddell25 September 2024 10:55

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in