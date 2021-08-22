Hurricane Henri news – live: Flash flooding in New York City as 50 million braced for tropical storm impact
New York City was lashed with flash flooding overnight, as torrential rainfall reached the city as Hurricane Henri moves steadily towards the northeastern US.
Scenes across New York and New Jersey witnessed flooding as between 1.75 and 3.25 inches of rain fell, halting some subway operations and flooding a number of roadways.
Early Sunday morning, Hurricane Henri was 135 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island, producing 75mph winds, moving towards the coast at a speed of 21mph.
More than 50 million people are currently under weather alerts, according to CNN, with more than 12 million people under a storm surge warning, 5 million under a hurricane warning and 37 million under a tropical storm warning.
New York remains under a state of emergency, imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday evening.
Last night, New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced a State of Emergency order for the state and deployed 500 National Guard troops to respond to emergencies caused by the storm. Mr Cuomo also urged New Yorkers in affected areas to “prepare for heavy rains, strong winds and power outages”.
Flooding in New York City
As Hurricane Henri moves towards the Long Island and New England, torrential rain lashed New York City overnight, causing flash flooding across the boroughs.
On Saturday, between 1.75 and 3.25 inches of rain fell across the city, halting some subway operations and flooding a number of roads.
Residents and local media took to Twitter to share images and videos of the flooding.
