New York City was lashed with flash flooding overnight, as torrential rainfall reached the city as Hurricane Henri moves steadily towards the northeastern US.

Scenes across New York and New Jersey witnessed flooding as between 1.75 and 3.25 inches of rain fell, halting some subway operations and flooding a number of roadways.

Early Sunday morning, Hurricane Henri was 135 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point on Long Island, producing 75mph winds, moving towards the coast at a speed of 21mph.

More than 50 million people are currently under weather alerts, according to CNN, with more than 12 million people under a storm surge warning, 5 million under a hurricane warning and 37 million under a tropical storm warning.

New York remains under a state of emergency, imposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo yesterday evening.