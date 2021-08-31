✕ Close New Orleans’ historic jazz shop collapses during Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida, which hit the American gulf coast on Sunday, has left two people dead and a million others without power, plunging Louisiana underwater with homes evacuated and businesses shut down.

It was the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit mainland United States and was finally downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday after 16 hours. However, the National Hurricane Centre also warned that dangerous storm surges, damaging winds, and flash flooding would continue over portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

President Joe Biden declared the hurricane a “major disaster.” Louisiana’s governor John Bel Edwards lamented that, “if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing”, warning residents of his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.

The storm also came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the region in 2005.

