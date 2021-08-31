Liveupdated1630393229

Hurricane Ida live: Rescue operations continue in flooded communities around New Orleans as storm heads northward

Stuti Mishra@StutiNMishra
Tuesday 31 August 2021 08:00
New Orleans’ historic jazz shop collapses during Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida, which hit the American gulf coast on Sunday, has left two people dead and a million others without power, plunging Louisiana underwater with homes evacuated and businesses shut down.

It was the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit mainland United States and was finally downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday after 16 hours. However, the National Hurricane Centre also warned that dangerous storm surges, damaging winds, and flash flooding would continue over portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

President Joe Biden declared the hurricane a “major disaster.” Louisiana’s governor John Bel Edwards lamented that, “if you had to draw up the worst possible path for a hurricane in Louisiana, it would be something very, very close to what we’re seeing”, warning residents of his state to brace for potentially weeks of recovery.

The storm also came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the region in 2005.

    1630393229

    Hurricane Ida to spread to Tennessee and Ohio

    Hurricane Ida, which has been downgraded to a “tropical depression” will spread across parts of Tennessee and Ohio Valley today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Lamiat Sabin31 August 2021 08:00
    1630391403

    Man who lost ‘everything’ in plea for help

    Theophilus Charles, 70, said that he has lost “everything” after the hurricane destroyed his house in Louisiana.

    “I ain’t got a dry spot in the house,” he said. “My roof fell, I lost all my clothes, my furniture, my appliances, everything.”

    (Reuters)

    Mr Charles told Reuters news agency: “I was born here. We went through all the major hurricanes here. So I figure, I’ll stay here and ride this one out.”

    He said that he was in his front room when he saw the roof get blown off and felt the whole house shaking.

    Mr Charles added: “I need help. If anyone out there can help me, please do. Because I ain’t got nowhere and I lost everything that I had. And there’s nothing I can do with this ... You can’t simply repair this.”

    Lamiat Sabin31 August 2021 07:30
    1630391050

    New Orleans airport cancels all flights on Tuesday

    All flights from and to New Orleans on Tuesday have been cancelled, the airport authority announced on Twitter, as Ida now becomes a tropical depression after wreaking havoc in the gulf area for two days.

    The cancellations also extend to Wednesday for over 197 flights, as authorities request travellers to check the status of their flights before heading for the airport.

    Stuti Mishra31 August 2021 07:24
    1630390810

    Emergency fuel waivers issued for Louisiana and Mississippi

    The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi, effective immediately, due to Hurricane Ida.

    The agency said: “EPA issued a waiver of the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) requirements in Louisiana and Mississippi to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida.

    “The waiver begins Aug. 30, 2021, and ends Sept. 16, 2021.”

    EPA, working with the Department of Energy, addresses fuel supply disruptions caused infrastructure damage as the result of a hurricane by issuing emergency waivers of certain fuel standards in affected areas, the EPA says on its website.

    These temporary waivers help ensure that an adequate supply of fuel is available, it adds.

    Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the US Gulf Coast, knocked out power to more than 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans.

    Additional reporting by Reuters

    Lamiat Sabin31 August 2021 07:20
    1630390552

    Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of Hurricane Ida, which is due to make landfall on Tuesday.

    Stuti Mishra31 August 2021 07:15

