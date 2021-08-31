Hurricane Ida: Man takes in fawn that swam to his house through floodwater

A Louisiana man has rescued a baby deer in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Dan Fears took the woodland creature into his Madisonville home, north of New Orleans, after they encountered each other in the flooding the Category 4 storm caused. He shared their story on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption, “I’ve always wanted a pet deer. Never thought he’d swim right up to me. Lucky we were both at the right place at the right time.”

He used the social media update to announce his new friend’s name, by writing, “Sup Buck!”

According to reports, Mr Fears stayed behind to protect the house as the rest of his family went to Atlanta as the 150 mile per hour winds battled parts of Louisiana on Sunday.

“He swam up in the yard and I was thankful I left the gate open. He swam over and I picked him up,” he told KXAN.

He told news outlet that he intends to nurse the fawn back to health and then find it another home.

At least four people are confirmed dead after the fifth strongest hurricane to hit the mainland US arrived on 29 August. Wind speeds rose to up to 150 miles per hour, causing destruction across the area.

The Independent contacted Mr Fears for comment.

In 2019, state authorities warned about people taking in wild animals into domestic settings after widespread flooding in the Baton Rogue area. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Louisiana State Police urged people to contact them if they spot one, instead of taking them home.

“If you see wild animals, the most prudent thing to do is stay away and leave them alone,” a statement from them read.

There are concerns about human interaction dulling the scent, which would make their mother, who are often nearby, finding them much more difficult.

Residents in Louisiana are urged to contact the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries if they find a lost animal.