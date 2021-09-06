✕ Close NYPD releases dramatic footage of attempt to rescue family in flooded Queens apartment

Hurricane Ida’s death toll continued to rise in the northeastern United States while authorities in Louisiana are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people.

At least two Indian-origin persons died during flash floods triggered by Hurricane Ida in New Jersey, local reports confirmed.

The United States Coast Guard has said that clean-up crews are responding to a sizeable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida and a team of divers is set to descend underwater to locate the source of the leak.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and several other Democrats are trying to push for aggressive climate provisions in a sweeping $3.5 trillion budget bill.

And several older residents in New Orleans were trapped inside their homes leading to the death of many.