At least 43 reported dead as Ida lashes through four states

At least 43 people were killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Wednesday.

Four nursing home patients have died and 14 others have been hospitalised after they were evacuated to a facility in Independence, La, ahead of Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that three of the deaths were storm-related.

In Mid-Atlantic, residents woke up to a trail of destruction as tornadoes and storms hit the region on Wednesday. Tornadoes touched down in Maryland and in Pennsylvania suburbs.

On Thursday, President Biden said that the flash floods that inundated New York City and high-speed winds that left hundreds of thousands without power in Louisiana were a sign that “extreme storms and the climate crisis are here.”

Meanwhile, New York City’s subways slowly resumed on Thursday after record-breaking rains that disrupted much of the city’s transportation system. However, there was still a number of suspensions and delays.