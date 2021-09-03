Hurricane Ida news: live - At least 43 reported dead as Ida lashes through four states
Follow below for the latest updates
At least 43 people were killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Wednesday.
Four nursing home patients have died and 14 others have been hospitalised after they were evacuated to a facility in Independence, La, ahead of Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that three of the deaths were storm-related.
In Mid-Atlantic, residents woke up to a trail of destruction as tornadoes and storms hit the region on Wednesday. Tornadoes touched down in Maryland and in Pennsylvania suburbs.
On Thursday, President Biden said that the flash floods that inundated New York City and high-speed winds that left hundreds of thousands without power in Louisiana were a sign that “extreme storms and the climate crisis are here.”
Meanwhile, New York City’s subways slowly resumed on Thursday after record-breaking rains that disrupted much of the city’s transportation system. However, there was still a number of suspensions and delays.
Biden says climate crisis ‘one of the greatest challenges of our times’
On Thursday, US president Joe Biden said that the flash floods that inundated New York City and high-speed winds that left hundreds of thousands without power in Louisiana were a sign that “extreme storms and the climate crisis are here.”
He said: “Hurricane Ida didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican, rural or urban. This destruction is everywhere. And it’s a matter of life and death, and we’re all in this together.”
Remnants of Ida left at least 43 dead as it unleashed flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Speaking from the White House, Mr Biden said that damage by Ida indicated that climate crisis is here and called it “one of the great challenges of our time.”
Ida leaves a trail of loss and destruction in Mid-Atlantic
In Mid-Atlantic, residents woke up to a trail of destruction as tornadoes and storms hit the region on Wednesday.
Emergency responders conducted rescue operations and pulled hundreds of people out of apartment buildings and cars, Pennsylvania officials said.
Thousands of people were also left without electricity in the Pennsylvania area, where, local reports said that a portion of the Vine Street Expressway was submerged under floodwaters.
Jim Kenney, the mayor of Pennsylvania said that “extreme weather events like Ida are not isolated incidents. They are another indication of the worsening climate crisis.”
Meanwhile, Ida also caused at least four tornadoes in Maryland and one in New Jersey.
At least 43 have been killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut on Wednesday.
Four nursing home patients die after Hurricane Ida evacuation
Four nursing home patients have died and 14 others have been hospitalised after they were evacuated to a facility in Independence, La., ahead of Hurricane Ida.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that three of the deaths were storm-related.
Hundreds of patients at seven nursing homes in the state — owned by one Bob Dean — were evacuated to Waterbury just two days before Ida hit the region.
The health department said that there were reports of patients crowded head-to-foot on mattresses laid on the floor, generator issues and smell of faeces and urine.
The National Guard is working to move 843 remaining patients to safety, according to local reports.
At least 43 reported dead as Ida lashes through four states
At least 43 have been killed as remnants of Hurricane Ida struck New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut on Wednesday.
Fifteen people have reportedly died in New York, including 13 in New York City. The police said that most of these were found at homes in Queens and Brooklyn.
Record rainfall that prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning in New York and New Jersey turned streets into rivers and submerged the city’s subway system.
Hundreds of flights were also cancelled from JFK airport, LaGuardia, and Newark airports.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ida.
