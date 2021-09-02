US floods – live: ‘Six dead’ as Storm Ida triggers state of emergency in New York and New Jersey
Follow below for the latest updates
At least six people are reported to have died after Storm Ida dumped record levels of rain in parts of New York and New Jersey, causing widespread flooding.
The governors of both states declared a state of emergency last night as the deluge overwhelmed streets and subway stations.
Four of those who died were in New York City, while the other two were in New Jersey, according to NBC.
Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late and all non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.
“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” New York governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a “historic weather event”.
My colleague Chiara Giordano has more:
‘Six killed’ as floods hit New York and New Jersey
At least six people have reportedly died after tropical storm Ida dumped record-breaking rainfall on parts of the US.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Storm Ida.
Six people are reported to have died in floods in New York and New Jersey, both of which have declared a state of emergency.
We’ll be bringing you more updates as the day progresses.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies