✕ Close Passengers stand on seats as floodwater fills New York bus.mp4

At least six people are reported to have died after Storm Ida dumped record levels of rain in parts of New York and New Jersey, causing widespread flooding.

The governors of both states declared a state of emergency last night as the deluge overwhelmed streets and subway stations.

Four of those who died were in New York City, while the other two were in New Jersey, according to NBC.

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late and all non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.

“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” New York governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a “historic weather event”.