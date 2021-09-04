Hurricane Larry: Meteorologists track new threat in the Atlantic

Just as the East Coast begins to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ida, meteorologists have warned that a new hurricane, currently on the move in the central Atlantic, is gathering pace.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Larry strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph on Friday night.

While Larry remains out in the open ocean, it is not expected to pose a serious threat to the United States, but it could cause large waves and dangerous rip currents along the East Coast by late next week.

“Significant swells will likely reach the eastern United States coastline after Labor Day. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the hurricane centre said in a public advisory.

There are no coastal watches or warnings presently in effect.

As of Saturday morning, the hurricane was still far from land, approximately 1,055 miles east of the Leeward Islands, with winds up to 125 mph. It could potentially intensify to Category 4, with maximum winds of 140 over the weekend, according to forecasters.

Hurricane Larry is expected to head northwest after Labor Day, and is being monitored closely in case its path takes it towards Bermuda.

It’s the third major hurricane (categorised as 3 or higher) so far in the Atlantic basin this season, which is not even half-way through yet.

According to the Washington Post, hurricane season usually peaks around September 15 and doesn’t end until November 30, with storms often continuing into December.