Independent
BulletinTrump latest




Hurricane Melissa live updates: At least 49 dead as storm thrashes Bermuda and Caribbean nations assess damage

Bermuda closed down its schools and ferries ahead of the storm’s impact on Thursday night

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Katie Hawkinson,Isabel Keane
Friday 31 October 2025 05:00 GMT
Comments
Onboard with the ‘Hurricane Hunters’ flying into the eye of 185mph storms

Hurricane Melissa is passing to the northwest of Bermuda on Thursday night after killing at least 49 people in the Caribbean.

Bermuda is under a Hurricane Warning as the Category 2 storm passes nearby. Tropical storm conditions are now spreading over Bermuda, with hurricane conditions expected later in the evening, the National Hurricane Center said at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The storm’s winds are currently at 100 mph, and it’s expected to weaken on Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s then expected to become a post-tropical low by Friday night.

Hurricane Melissa’s death toll has continued to rise as authorities survey the damage from the record-breaking storm.

Authorities in Haiti said at least 30 people, including children, have been killed, according to the Associated Press. At least 19 deaths have also been reported in Jamaica. No casualties have been reported in Cuba, but the island has suffered widespread destruction.

The storm was the Caribbean’s third-most intense hurricane on record, as well as its slowest-moving, which made for even greater devastation from Jamaica to Cuba and Haiti.

The U.S. said it would deploy disaster response teams to the Caribbean to help those affected by Melissa.

Before and after view of the fishing village White House, Jamaica

Jamaica Extreme Weather
Jamaica Extreme Weather
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar31 October 2025 05:00

Emergency relief flights land in Jamaica

Emergency relief flights are landing at Jamaica's main international airport as crews distributed water, medicine and other basic supplies.

Helicopters dropped food as they thrummed above communities where the storm flattened homes, wiped out roads and destroyed bridges, cutting them off from assistance.

Government workers and residents began clearing roads in a push to reach dozens of isolated communities in the island's southeast that sustained a direct hit from one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record.

"The entire Jamaica is really broken because of what has happened," Education Minister Dana Morris Dixon said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar31 October 2025 04:14

‘A dire situation unfolding in slow motion’: Why Hurricane Melissa has been so devastating

Hurricane Melissa has cut a path of destruction through the Caribbean this week, hitting Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas with winds of up to 185 mph.

Why has this storm been so devastating?

Keep reading:

‘A dire situation in slow motion’: Why Hurricane Melissa has been so devastating

Storm swept through the Caribbean, wreaking havoc in Jamaica, Cuba and the Bahamas
Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 03:00

Tropical storm conditions reported in Bermuda

Tropical storm conditions are occurring now in Bermuda, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The island is also under a Hurricane Warning.

“On the forecast track, the center of Melissa is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda tonight and pass south of the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone on Friday night,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 02:38

Hurricane Melissa now a Category 2 storm

Hurricane Melissa is now a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds as it passes to the northwest of Bermuda.

The storm is expected to weaken later tonight and on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. It’s forecasted to then become a post-tropical low by Friday night.

Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 02:16

Death toll rises as Hurricane Melissa thrashes Bermuda

Hurricane Melissa’s death toll is rising as authorities assess the damage from the storm.

At least 30 people were killed in Haiti, and at least 19 deaths have been reported in Jamaica, the Associated Press reports.

Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 02:02

Pictures show devastation in Cuba and Haiti

A man walks amid debris in Boca de Dos Rios village, Santiago de Cuba province, Cuba on Thursday after Hurricane Melissa devastated the region
A man walks amid debris in Boca de Dos Rios village, Santiago de Cuba province, Cuba on Thursday after Hurricane Melissa devastated the region (AFP via Getty Images)
A destroyed home is seen in Petit-Goave, Haiti, on Thursday after Hurricane Melissa tore through the area
A destroyed home is seen in Petit-Goave, Haiti, on Thursday after Hurricane Melissa tore through the area (AFP via Getty Images)
A woman walks amid rubble in Petit-Goave, Haiti, on Thursday
A woman walks amid rubble in Petit-Goave, Haiti, on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 01:00

Watch: Drone footage shows scale of Hurricane Melissa’s destruction on Jamaican fishing village

New drone footage has revealed the scale of Hurricane Melissa’s destruction in a Jamaican fishing village.

Drone footage shows scale of Hurricane Melissa’s destruction on Jamaican fishing village
Katie Hawkinson31 October 2025 00:30

National Hurricane Center shares latest update on Hurricane Melissa

Hurricane Melissa is moving rapidly northeast with 105 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 p.m. update on Thursday.

A Hurricane Warning is currently in effect for Bermuda.

“On the forecast track, the center of Melissa is expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda tonight and pass south of the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland Friday night,” the agency said.

Hurricane Melissa is expected to weaken later Thursday night and Friday. It’s then expected to become a post-tropical low by Friday night.

Katie Hawkinson30 October 2025 23:57

Jamaican rapper raises money for Hurricane Melissa recovery efforts

Rapper Sean Paul, best known for his hits “Get Busy” and “Temperature,” shared a post on Instagram asking his followers to donate to a Hurricane Melissa relief fund.

“Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time,” Paul wrote. “Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help.”

Paul said he will match every donation, up to $50,000.

“Through the Sean Paul Foundation, we’ve partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica to bring relief directly to those affected,” he continued. “I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can. Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference.”

Katie Hawkinson30 October 2025 23:42



