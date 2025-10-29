Holidaymakers Wendy and Steve Shirk said they were expecting "sunshine and roses" on a family trip in Jamaica, but found themselves spending the night in a shelter, as Hurricane Melissa made landfall on the island.

The storm hit on Tuesday afternoon (28 October) as thousands evacuated before destructive winds, flash flooding and landslides caused catastrophic damage.

“It was peaceful in the shelter, and that gave us peace’, Wendy said, while Steve added, “The people here have been very reassured. There’s no panic, it’s calm.”

At least seven people have died – three in Jamaica, three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.