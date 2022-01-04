I-95 crash: Drivers stuck on Virginia highway for more than 15 hours amid snowstorm chaos

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 04 January 2022 13:43
Couple stranded for hours on I-95 in Virginia after snowstorm sweeps across region

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on the I-95 highway south of Washington, DC in Virginia for more than 15 hours as the capital region is blanketed by snow and ice.

A part of the Interstate 95 highway lasting around 50 miles has come to a standstill after a crash that included six tractor-trailers, according to authorities.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has said that I-95 remained shut down in both northbound and southbound directions between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.

The crash involving the tractor-trailers took place on Monday afternoon, and while it didn’t cause any injuries, it did bring traffic to a complete stop on the main north to south highway on the US east coast. As the snow kept falling, it quickly became impossible to move.

As the hours went on, drivers and passengers started sharing dire messages on social media about the lack of food, water, and fuel.

More follows...

