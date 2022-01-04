I-95 crash: Drivers stuck on Virginia highway for more than 15 hours amid snowstorm chaos
Couple stranded for hours on I-95 in Virginia after snowstorm sweeps across region
Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on the I-95 highway south of Washington, DC in Virginia for more than 15 hours as the capital region is blanketed by snow and ice.
A part of the Interstate 95 highway lasting around 50 miles has come to a standstill after a crash that included six tractor-trailers, according to authorities.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has said that I-95 remained shut down in both northbound and southbound directions between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.
The crash involving the tractor-trailers took place on Monday afternoon, and while it didn’t cause any injuries, it did bring traffic to a complete stop on the main north to south highway on the US east coast. As the snow kept falling, it quickly became impossible to move.
As the hours went on, drivers and passengers started sharing dire messages on social media about the lack of food, water, and fuel.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies