Washington DC weather - live: Snow wreaks havoc with hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia

Follow live updates on the wild weather wreaking havoc in the US capital

Megan Sheets
Tuesday 04 January 2022 13:52
Traffic Alert: Drivers Stranded On I-95 In Virginia

Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded a roadway in Virginia.

A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon.

The collision caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.

Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday.

Hundreds stranded on I-95 amid snowstorm

Hundreds of drivers have been stuck on the I-95 highway south of Washington, DC in Virginia for more than 15 hours as the capital region is blanketed by snow and ice.

A part of the Interstate 95 highway lasting around 50 miles has come to a standstill after a crash that included six tractor-trailers, according to authorities.

The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:

Megan Sheets4 January 2022 13:47
Up to 11 inches of snow strike Virginia

Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia.

As of 3.30pm Monday, Virginia State Police had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported.

Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, VDOT said. More than 281,000 customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Emily Clementson, a truck driver, told NBC Washington. She urged stuck motorists to ask truck drivers if they have food or water to share, since many carry extra supplies in case they get stranded.

This image provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation shows a closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia, on 4 January 2022

(AP)

Associated Press

Megan Sheets3 January 2022 14:00

