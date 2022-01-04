Washington DC weather - live: Snow wreaks havoc with hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia
Follow live updates on the wild weather wreaking havoc in the US capital
Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded a roadway in Virginia.
A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon.
The collision caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.
Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.
Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Up to 11 inches of snow strike Virginia
Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia.
As of 3.30pm Monday, Virginia State Police had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions, The Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported.
Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, VDOT said. More than 281,000 customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Emily Clementson, a truck driver, told NBC Washington. She urged stuck motorists to ask truck drivers if they have food or water to share, since many carry extra supplies in case they get stranded.
