✕ Close Traffic Alert: Drivers Stranded On I-95 In Virginia

Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on a major roadway in Virginia.

A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon.

The collision caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water.

Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.

Some drivers have now been stranded for 24 hours and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, briefly trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday and forcing many federal offices to shut.