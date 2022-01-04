I-95 traffic news - live: Highway shut down as lawmakers stranded in DC and a second snowstorm on the way
Follow live updates on the wild weather wreaking havoc in the US capital
Heavy snow has wrought havoc on the Washington, DC area, leaving hundreds of drivers stranded on a major roadway in Virginia.
A massive pile-up clogged a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 overnight after a crash involving six tractor-trailers on Monday afternoon.
The collision caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the US East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food, and water.
Authorities were still struggling to reach the stranded motorists on Tuesday morning amid treacherous freezing road conditions throughout the region.
Some drivers have now been stranded for 24 hours and it is unclear when the roadway will reopen.
Meanwhile, the snow caused headaches in the nation’s capital, briefly trapping President Joe Biden inside Air Force One on Monday and forcing many federal offices to shut.
VDOT warns of continuing congestion
Virginia Department of Transportation warns about congestion along all major routes while I-95 is closed and traffic rerouted.
More snow on Thursday night
More snow is forecast for the greater Washington area at the end of the week after Monday’s storm caused havoc with transportation in the region.
“While the event is still a couple of days away, current forecast data shows a quick moving area of low pressure will bring accumulating snow to our region,” reports CBS WUSA 9 in Washington, DC. “The entire DMV will have to watch for sticking snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.”
Temperatures will rise to above freezing, to near 40F (4.5C), on Thursday afternoon. During the evening, moisture will move in ahead of low pressure.
This could kickstart a weather event as light rain or a wintry mix of rain and snow and then sleet that will change over to snow for most of the night.
NBC Storm Team4‘s Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer describes this as an “impactful event” Thursday night into Friday morning — but it won’t bring as much accumulation as Monday’s storm.
ABC 7 StormWatch notes: “If this occurs, the snowfall will still be on the ground in many spots, giving a frozen foundation for more accumulation.”
According to the National Weather Service, the system is “capable of producing a more widespread 1-3 inch or 2-4 inch event.”
This will lead to more hazardous travel conditions overnight on Thursday through the Friday morning commute for the entire metropolitan region.
Once the system moves out of the region it will give way to a dry and sunny Friday afternoon.
An update from Tim Kaine
Senator Tim Kaine is still in his car on I-95 but stresses that he is not in serious trouble.
He has particular praise for a family from Connecticut who were driving back from Florida when they got stuck. They handed out oranges to stranded motorists in the middle of the night.
Hundreds of thousands still without power
As of 11.30am 260,372 utility customers in Virginia and 26,000 in Maryland are still without power according to the latest figures from PowerOutage.us.
Further south, the storm has also caused service disruptions in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.
City administrator notes Covid testing will continue
PCR tests will still go ahead at Fire Stations and Thrive DC this afternoon, and Rapid Test are available for pick-up at libraries.
DC residents asked to stay off roads
Washington, DC residents have been asked to stay off the streets as much as possible to allow clean up crews to tackle damage and ice on residential streets.
Smithsonian Museums begin to reopen as DC gets back on its feet
In line with federal government offices, all Smithsonian museums in the DC area will open three hours late, with the National Gallery of Art saying it would open at noon.
The Smithsonian Zoo and the National Building Museum will remain closed.
DC mayor asks residents to help neighbours shovel snow
Mayor Muriel Bowser has asked for volunteers to help their neighbours shovel snow. The city is even handing out shovels to those that need them.
Map of I-95 traffic snarl
The total impacted portion of I-95 was almost 100 miles long, stretching from Washington, DC to Richmond, Virginia.
More snow on the way on Thursday night
As the Washington metro area cleans up the icy mess left by Monday’s storm, there will be a brief respite from the cold on Wednesday before more snow hits the region on Thursday night into Friday morning.
Freezing rain will move into the area after the evening commute before snow begins to fall through the night into Friday morning.
While the snowfall is not predicted to be as severe as Monday’s storm, it could make commuting unpleasant at the end of the week.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies