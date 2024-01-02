‘90210’ actor recounts ‘altercation’ he had with group of bikers on New Year’s Eve

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Ian Ziering, known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, said he got into a “physical altercation” with a group of people on mini bikes while driving in downtown Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, Mr Ziering said that he experienced an “alarming incident” after a group of people riding mini bikes “aggressively” approached his car.

Mr Ziering got out of his vehicle to survey any damage when suddenly the group began to physically attack him. In a video, obtained by TMZ, Mr Ziering can be seen confronting a member of the group before at least five people began to attack him.

The actor bobbed and weaved attacks from the individuals while trying to move the situation away from his vehicle in the middle of the street. Eventually, Mr Ziering ran away from the group.

Mr Ziering said he and his daughter were left unharmed by the incident but that it left him “deeply concerned” about public safety.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” Mr Ziering said.

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he added.

According to KTLA, the incident was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out due to a group of bikers driving recklessly.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to The Independent that a battery report was filed related to the incident.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.