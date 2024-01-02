Jump to content

‘90210’ actor recounts ‘altercation’ he had with group of bikers on New Year’s Eve

Group of people riding mini bikes ‘aggressively’ approaced Ziering’s vehicle and then physically attacked him

Ariana Baio
Tuesday 02 January 2024 14:52
<p> Ian Ziering attends Morrison Hotel Gallery + Equinox Presents Music's (Second) Biggest Night at Sunset Marquis Hotel on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, California</p>

Ian Ziering attends Morrison Hotel Gallery + Equinox Presents Music's (Second) Biggest Night at Sunset Marquis Hotel on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, California

(Getty Images for Morrison Hotel )

Actor Ian Ziering, known for playing Steve Sanders on Beverly Hills, 90210, said he got into a “physical altercation” with a group of people on mini bikes while driving in downtown Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, Mr Ziering said that he experienced an “alarming incident” after a group of people riding mini bikes “aggressively” approached his car.

Mr Ziering got out of his vehicle to survey any damage when suddenly the group began to physically attack him. In a video, obtained by TMZ, Mr Ziering can be seen confronting a member of the group before at least five people began to attack him.

The actor bobbed and weaved attacks from the individuals while trying to move the situation away from his vehicle in the middle of the street. Eventually, Mr Ziering ran away from the group.

Mr Ziering said he and his daughter were left unharmed by the incident but that it left him “deeply concerned” about public safety.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” Mr Ziering said.

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he added.

According to KTLA, the incident was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and officers responded to reports of a fight that broke out due to a group of bikers driving recklessly.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to The Independent that a battery report was filed related to the incident.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.

