AP News Digest 3 am

MIDWEST-TORNADOES — Workers, volunteers and members of the National Guard were spreading across tornado-damaged areas of Kentucky to assist with recovery tasks large and small, ranging from replacing thousands of damaged utility poles to delivering bottles of drinking water. The tornado outbreak on Friday that killed at least 88 people in five states — 74 of them in Kentucky — cut a path of damage that stretched from Arkansas where a nursing home was destroyed to Illinois where an Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged. By Bruce Schreiner and Claire Galofaro. SENT: 640 words, photos, videos. Also see TORNADO-MLB UMPIRE below.

MIDWEST TORNADOES-ONE FAMILY — Victoria Byerly-Zuck is one of thousands made homeless by the tornado that tore through her Kentucky town of Mayfield. She arrived sobbing at a shelter for the displaced. Her house and everything in it was gone, including a box that contained the ashes of her infant who died years ago. She and her surviving 3-year-old son have nowhere to go and nothing left. But days after the storm, a neighbor found her baby’s ashes amid the rubble. By National Writer Claire Galofaro. SENT: 970 words, photo. With MIDWEST TORNADOES-YOUNG MISSOURI VICTIM — Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt’s “special angel.”

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The first full year of the biggest vaccination drive in American history has saved many lives but has left many behind. The COVID-19 vaccines have proven incredibly safe and wildly effective, and many hoped they would bring an end to the crisis. But a year later, too many Americans remain unvaccinated and too many are dying. The vaccines’ first year has been rocky with the disappointment of breakthrough infections, the political strife over mandates and, now, worries about whether the mutant omicron will evade protection. Yet many experts say history will record COVID-19 vaccines as an extraordinary achievement that prevented tens of thousands of deaths. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 1,290 words, photos.

CAPITOL BREACH-MEADOWS — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers reveal a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. By Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 980 words, photos.

NORTH-KOREA-KIM-JONG-UN-KEY-MOMENTS — It’s been 10 years since Kim Jong Un took power in North Korea after his father suddenly died of a heart attack. Initially considered a political novice, Kim stunned the region by having his powerful uncle and other potential rivals executed or purged. His torrid run of nuclear and missile tests later triggered fears of a second Korean War. He then had landmark nuclear summits with then-President Donald Trump, but their diplomacy eventually collapsed. Now, in the face of the pandemic, Kim has sealed off his borders as he grapples with deepening economic woes. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 890 words, photos.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer put the differences between her handgun and her Taser on display for jurors, seeking to raise questions about how an experienced officer could confuse the two weapons in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski. SENT: 790 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Trial resumes at 10 a.m.

QUOTES OF THE YEAR — McConnell, Spears, Osaka: A look at 2021′s notable quotes. SENT: 430 words, photos.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful undersea quake. SENT: 370 words, photo.

RAMS-CARDINALS — Stafford, Donald lead Rams to 30-23 win over Cardinals. SENT: 860 words, photos.

TIME-MUSK-PERSON OF YEAR — Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” is Elon Musk. SENT: 370 words, photo.

NOEM-DAUGHTER-MEETING — Key official to testify in Noem-daughter licensing inquiry. SENT: 480 words, photo.

ARKANSAS SENATE-SPECIAL ELECTION — Jim Bob Duggar among candidates in Arkansas primary election. SENT: 160 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SOUTH KOREA — South Korea marks its single deadliest day so far in the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretches hospitals and leaves people dying while waiting for beds. SENT: 610 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s government says it plans to start making mRNA vaccines at home with a new plant that could produce up to 100 million doses each year. SENT: 360 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL — The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 740 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY DISCHARGES — The Air Force discharges 27 people for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. SENT: 740 words, photo.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin signals anew that he’s still not ready to back his party’s $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talks to President Joe Biden as party leaders scramble for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled for a probable cause hearing. SENT: 370 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 1:15 pm. hearing.

NAVY SHIP-FIRE — Navy prosecutors alleged that a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, while his defense lawyers say there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze. SENT: 570 words, photos.

RUSSIA-NATO-EXPLAINER — A Russian military buildup near Ukraine has raised fears in Kyiv and the West that Moscow might invade its neighbor. AP Explains the past and present of Russia-NATO ties. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

INDONESIA BLINKEN — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BEIJING-UYGHUR COURT CASE — China's treatment of its Uyghur minority could come before the courts in Argentina at about the same time that the Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4 in Beijing. SENT: 750 words, photos.

CHILE-IMMIGRATION-ELECTIONS — Migrants trying to illegally cross the border from Bolivia into Chile fear it might soon be closed if far-right candidate José Antonio Kast wins Chile’s presidential runoff Sunday. SENT: 630 words, photos.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for November. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

TORNADO-MLB UMPIRE — Major League Baseball umpire Tripp Gibson grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky, and is back home this week after the town was devastated by a tornado last week. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MISS-AMERICA-TURNS-100 — Viewership for the Miss America contest, which is marking its 100th anniversary this week, is way down, but devotees say it will endure as a celebration of women setting high goals for themselves. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

