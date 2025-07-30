She was at home eating chocolate and listening to Pink Floyd’s Money. Then a scratcher made her a millionaire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lucky Illinois woman was at home listening to Pink Floyd’s “Money” when she scratched her newly purchased lottery ticket and realized she won $1 million.

“I was planning on playing a different scratch-off game,” the winner, who chose not to be identified but went by the nickname Wishing Fish, told Illinois Lottery officials. “But as I looked over the other options, this ticket stood out. It was as if my vision blocked out all the other tickets – this one was meant to be.”

Wishing Fish bought her lucky ticket, Ultimate Bonus Payout, at a Jewel-Osco supermarket in Cary, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, lottery officials said.

The new millionaire recalled the moment she finished her scratch-off and realized she won big.

“I was at home eating a chocolate bar with the song ‘Money’ by Pink Floyd playing in the background. I scratched the last symbol and immediately FaceTimed my son, repeating over and over, ‘I’m going to have a heart attack – I just won $1 million!’” she said.

An Illinois woman was at home listening to Pink Floyd and eating chocolate when she realized she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket. ( Getty/iStock )

With her good fortune, Wishing Fish says she hopes to help some of her loved ones – and take a nice trip.

“I plan to share the winnings with about 15 family members, with my three kids – who are now grown – getting the biggest share. I’m also helping a close friend with four children get settled into an apartment,” she said.

She added: “I want to buy a car with a sunroof and take a vacation somewhere in the Keys with my husband, where I can swim with dolphins – just a few things on my bucket list.”

Her win marked the 35th scratch-off prize worth $1 million or more won by an Illinois Lottery player this year, according to lottery officials.

More than 35 million winning scratch-offs have been sold across the state so far this year, and have awarded more than $937 million in prizes.