She was at home eating chocolate and listening to Pink Floyd’s Money. Then a scratcher made her a millionaire

The woman recalled sitting at home eating chocolate and listening to Pink Floyd when she scratched off the last symbol – and won big time.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Wednesday 30 July 2025 20:58 BST
Comments
Woman recovers lottery ticket she threw away and ends up winning top prize

A lucky Illinois woman was at home listening to Pink Floyd’s “Money” when she scratched her newly purchased lottery ticket and realized she won $1 million.

“I was planning on playing a different scratch-off game,” the winner, who chose not to be identified but went by the nickname Wishing Fish, told Illinois Lottery officials. “But as I looked over the other options, this ticket stood out. It was as if my vision blocked out all the other tickets – this one was meant to be.”

Wishing Fish bought her lucky ticket, Ultimate Bonus Payout, at a Jewel-Osco supermarket in Cary, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, lottery officials said.

The new millionaire recalled the moment she finished her scratch-off and realized she won big.

“I was at home eating a chocolate bar with the song ‘Money’ by Pink Floyd playing in the background. I scratched the last symbol and immediately FaceTimed my son, repeating over and over, ‘I’m going to have a heart attack – I just won $1 million!’” she said.

An Illinois woman was at home listening to Pink Floyd and eating chocolate when she realized she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.
(Getty/iStock)
With her good fortune, Wishing Fish says she hopes to help some of her loved ones – and take a nice trip.

“I plan to share the winnings with about 15 family members, with my three kids – who are now grown – getting the biggest share. I’m also helping a close friend with four children get settled into an apartment,” she said.

She added: “I want to buy a car with a sunroof and take a vacation somewhere in the Keys with my husband, where I can swim with dolphins – just a few things on my bucket list.”

Her win marked the 35th scratch-off prize worth $1 million or more won by an Illinois Lottery player this year, according to lottery officials.

More than 35 million winning scratch-offs have been sold across the state so far this year, and have awarded more than $937 million in prizes.

