Titanic sub update: OceanGate whistleblower’s haunting prediction about deadly trip revealed
Debris from the imploded OceanGate Titan submersible were found and recovered from the ocean floor this past week
Titan submersible wreckage brought ashore after fatal implosion
A former OceanGate employee voiced his safety concerns about the Titan in an ominous email he sent to an ex-associate of the company.
“I don’t want to be seen as a Tattle tale but I’m so worried he kills himself and others in the quest to boost his ego,” David Lochridge, who was employed by OceanGate from 2015 to 2018, wrote in the email.
Mr Lochridge later claimed in an August 2018 court document he was wrongfully fired for flagging concerns about the company’s alleged “refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design”. The filings say Mr Rush asked Mr Lochridge to conduct a “quality inspection” report on the vessel.
During this process, Lochridge “identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns” but he was allegedly “met with hostility and denial of access” to necessary documents before later being fired.
A promotional video on OceanGate’s Youtube channel posted ten weeks before the implosion advertised the $250,000-a-ticket trip as extremely safe, despite mounting reports from past employees and passengers that they experienced several issues during their dives.
“OceanGate Expeditions offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a specially trained crew member safely diving to the Titanic wreckage site,” the speaker is heard saying in a voiceover. “Get ready for what Jules Verne could only imagine ... a journey to the bottom of the sea.”
An 1851 maritime law protected the Titanic’s owners in court. Could OceanGate use it too?
The owners of Titanic sought to limit liability following the ship’s sinking by petitioning under 1851 legislation.
The owners of the submersible lost on its dive to visit that famed ship’s wreckage may do the same thing, legal experts tell The Independent’s Sheila Flynn:
WATCH: Search and rescue company boss visibly emotional describing Titan search
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush downplayed ‘really loud bang’
OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush dismissed concerns about a “really loud bang” during a previous dive on the doomed Titan submersible.
Rush was filmed speaking to passengers for an episode of BBC’s The Travel Show in 2022 when he mentioned that a crew member had heard a troubling sound come from the sub while it was on the ocean surface.
He said the noise was “not a soothing sound” but downplayed the danger, adding that “almost every deep-sea sub makes a noise at some point.”
It’s unclear what caused the noise, but former OceanGate employees and industry experts have said they repeatedly raised concerns about the Titan’s construction since it imploded on a dive to the Titanic wreckage, killing Rush and four others on board.
The sub’s “experimental” carbon-fibre hull wasn’t suitable for extreme depths in deep-sea exploration, and glue had leaked from the seams of ballast bags, whistleblowers said.
The Titan had not been independently certified.
Inside the dangerous world of explorer tourism for the thrill-seeking super rich
The trend of the world’s wealthiest paying above the odds for high-risk adventures is nothing new.
Gabriella Le Breton investigates the elite’s age-old obsession with discovering the furthest – and most dangerous – corners of the globe:
Why we are obsessed with the missing Titan submarine, according to experts
The search for the missing Titan submersible fully captured the world’s attention, from reports of mysterious “banging” noises to estimates of how much oxygen may have been left in the underwater vessel.
On 18 June, the OceanGate Expeditions submersible Titan was beginning its trip to visit the Titanic wreckage at a depth of 12,500ft. About one hour and 45 minutes into its deep dive, the submersible lost communications with its surface ship, the Polar Prince, and was believed to have suffered a “catastrophic implosion”.
The search for the submersible captured the attention of millions, as phrases such as “Titan” and hashtags like #OceanGate dominated Twitter’s top trending and TikTok For You Pages. According to Dr Justin D’Arienzo – a clinical psychologist in Jacksonville, Florida and former US Navy psychologist – the reason the public has been so invested is down to our desire to relate to others that sustains our obsession.
“We all can relate to that feeling of being trapped somewhere or being in the water or experiencing that level of uncertainty,” he tells The Independent. “What makes it so relatable is that we all could imagine being helpless with other humans and not know what to do.”
Of course, many people would argue the opposite. OceanGate Inc, the company that owns and operates OceanGate Expeditions, offers people the chance to join a crew in a five-person submersible for the price of $250,000 – a number that very few people have just lying around.
“People paying $250,000 to go into a tube that’s going to go underwater, there is some obsession with rich and famous people. We’re sensitized to voyeurism in that regard,” says D’Arienzo. “We quickly follow people who we see are powerful; we give them more leeway. There’s a reason that we follow the lifestyles of the rich and famous.”
WATCH: Stockton Rush appears to boast about 'bending rules' to construct Titanic tourist sub
Online gamblers raked in thousands on bets against the Titanic sub crew’s survival
Online gamblers bet hundreds of thousands of dollars on the fate of the submarine that went missing on a recent expedition to the Titanic, in what online critics called a “dystopian” use of digital finance.
During the first week after the tragedy, people wagered at least $300,000 on the fate of the vehicle using the crypto platform Polymarket, Mother Jones reports.
On the site, betters buy and sell shares on the outcomes of events using cryptocurrency, and can redeem their shares for $1 each if their guesses are correct.
“For the purposes of this market, the vessel need not have been rescued or physically recovered to be considered ‘found,’” reads the description page for the submarine bets. “If pieces are located, but not the cabin which contains the vessel’s passengers, that will not suffice for this market to resolve to ‘Yes.’”
One user, asking only to be identified by his first name, Rich, told Mother Jones he made around $3,250 betting.
Whistleblowers warned OceanGate safety issues could prove ‘catastrophic’. Then its Titanic sub imploded
In 2018, the company fired David Lochridge, OceanGate’s director of marine operations. They claimed he breached his contract and shared confidential information about its designs with two individuals as well as with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
However, Mr Lochridge alleged in a wrongful termination suit obtained by The New Republic that he was fired for blowing the whistle about concerning safety issues.
According to the suit, Mr Lochridge delivered highly critical updates regarding the ship’s quality control to senior management and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, pointing to alleged issues such as “visible flaws” in the ship’s carbon fibre hull, “prevalent flaws” in a scale model, flammable materials onboard, a viewing window not rated for the Titanic’s depth, and key safety documents that were not shared with him.
“Now is the time to properly address items that may pose a safety risk to personnel,” he allegedly said at one point. “Verbal communication of the key items I have addressed in my attached document have been dismissed on several occasions, so I feel now I must make this report so there is an official record in place.”
The official allegedly pushed for further testing and for outside evaluators like the American Bureau of Shipping to inspect and certify the submarine.
He claimed, according to filings obtained by the magazine, that he was fired when he said he wouldn’t authorise manned testing of the sub without scans of the craft’s hull.
The Independent has contacted OceanGate for comment.
Titan’s hull ‘subjected to repeated stress over time’
The 22-foot long, 23,000-pound Titan’s larger internal volume — while still cramped with a maximum of five seated people — meant it was subjected to more external pressure.
Elongating the cabin space in a submersible increases pressure loads in the midsections, which increases fatigue and delamination loads, said Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor of mechanical and marine engineering at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.
Fatigue, he said, is like bending a wire back and forth until it breaks. Delamination, he said, is like splitting wood down the grain, which is easier than chopping across the grain.
Furthermore, the Titan’s hull had been subjected to repeated stress over the course of about two dozen previous dives, Graham-Jones said.
Each trip would put tiny cracks in the structure, he said.
“This might be small and undetectable to start but would soon become critical and produce rapid and uncontrollable growth,” he said.
CEO of doomed Titan sub hoped to land billion dollar deals with oil and gas companies
The co-founder of Oceangate, the company at the centre of the submersible tragedy, had hopes to contract deals with oil and gas companies after developing a reputation from its dives to see the Titanic wreckage.
Stockton Rush, who was killed aboard the Titan sub after it suffered a “catastrophic implosion”, had spent years developing submarine technology to advance deep sea exploration.
He was one of five passengers on board the 21ft-long vessel which embarked on Sunday for the 2.4mile descent to the ocean-bed. A four-day international search and rescue mission was launched after it lost communications and failed to return to its mother ship, the Polar Prince.
OceanGate launched its Titanic tours in 2021, with customers expected to pay $250,000 to see the infamous wreck, which lies nearly 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
