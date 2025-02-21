Readers praise Independent for pledging to speak out against Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers offered overwhelming support to our promise to oppose Donald Trump’s threat to truth and democracy.

Our editorial detailed how the US president is peddling dangerous misinformation about Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine and explained why now is the time to tell the truth and stand up to the bully in the White House.

It read: “Donald Trump’s words on the war in Ukraine cannot be half-accepted or negotiated around. They must be rejected. Truth is too important. And the truth is that Mr Trump is turning the values of the American republic on their head. He stands at the head of a nation founded on the idea that a people have the right to decide their own future. That noble idea cannot be given up without a fight.”

You can read the full Independent View here.

Here is a selection from some of the online responses that attracted most support:

Egg on their faces

The Independent is right to list Farage and Johnson as having a considerable amount of egg on their faces, Having sympathies with a right-wing populist ideology is one thing, cheering on a nascent dictatorship that looks likely to be a considerable future threat to stability in the UK and the rest of Europe is another thing entirely.

RickyC

Silence in the face of evil

It is so heart-warming to read this from an English newspaper. I should expect United States-based newspapers to follow suit. What breaks the heart most is when good people keep silent in the face of evil.

AdeEbimom

Sickness in policies and personalities

I agree with every word. The factor most missing from the MAGA leadership is human empathy, Musk was saying cutting the bureaucracy down was great fun and he was showing off a chainsaw and shouting his head off with delight. There is a sickness in their policies and personalities.

PeterHenley

Evil is evil

That needed stating. Evil is evil… Trump represents everything any civilised nation should abhor, and European nations must combine to protect those values, for they are also protecting what remains of civilisation.

’Neuendorf

Taking a stance

I applaud The Independent for taking this stance and for all of us who think that Trump being president is very bad news for the world.

Someone182

Threat to democracy

This is, I believe, the most dangerous development to the world as we know it since WW2. Not even the Cold War threatened our democracy and institutions like this unholy alliance.

Rearview

Pulling together

Well said The Independent! Time for Britain and Europe to roll their sleeves up, re-arm, pull together and realise that Trump and America are no longer the allies they were!

Aldo

Brilliant

Brilliant editorial. Thank you.

JayJayKay

Unacceptable lies

Well done Indy, courageous stand and much needed. Let's hope others follow suit. Agreed 100 per cent, Trump and Vance’s hateful, regressive extremism and accompanying barrage of lies are completely unacceptable.

Mowf Almighty

Worrying times

Bravo Independent. These are very worrying times indeed.

HopeSprings

Comfort

I find great comfort in your erudite words and courage to stand up for truth and decency against Trump and his scared and weak Republican party and misled supporters. It is indeed time to stand up for good values and respect for all.

LJ

Standing up to misinformation

Thanks for standing up to misinformation, hate and populism it is being appreciated. There is some hope to be found in the fact that eventually truth will out.

Doede

Not cowering or fawning

Well said! Good to see The Independent not cowering or fawning.

Kaboodle