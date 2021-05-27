A candy shop in Indiana went viral and was swamped with abusive comments after the shop posted a job advert on Facebook excluding “toxic” girls.

Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson northeast of Indianapolis posted a long rant on its Facebook page about “every kind of human being” that's worked in the store. The job posting was published last Thursday.

The social media post advertises three positions, paying $11 an hour: Customer Greeting and Service, Ice Cream Cake Decorating and other Ice Cream Duties, and Packaging. The shop's motto is “Work Hard, Be Nice,” according to the post.

Randy Good has been the shop’s owner since 1992, according to the Indianapolis Star. He described the kinds of people who have worked for him during his time in the business.

“We’ve had the know it all, the complainer, whiner, lazy, manipulative, roamers, hiders, absent or late, liars, haters, clock watchers, willful, controller, passive aggressor, puker (I’ll explain in a moment) and worst of all combined, the splitters,” he wrote in the post that now appears to have been removed from public view.

Mr Good added that “splitting is a behaviour of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers”.

“This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.

"You know, ‘so and so said this about you and I couldn’t believe it! So and so is so stuck up that she thinks she’s better than us.’ And so it goes," he wrote.

“This my friends, is poison in action. These misguided gals have no end game. It’s just spreading and stirring all the while believing they are innocent,” he added. “It’s such a common thing among girls. This is where toxicity and drama find their roots.”

“Boys seldom practice this. They just duke it out! ha!” Mr Good wrote.

The post garnered at least 47,000 comments and was shared about 14,000 times before being removed.

“Who hurt you?” one of the comments on the post said. Others wrote: “Wow. I have no idea whatsoever why you’re having difficulties finding help,” and “Why would anyone work for this woman-hating troll?”

“I have never seen misogyny on this level,” another person commented. Others said the shop owner “went full sexist” and was “very unprofessional”.

“Thank you for letting me know to steer clear of anything with your name on it,” another person wrote.

The owner said the first day of this week was “one of the busiest Mondays in a long time” and claimed that new people were hired.

“I wish to begin with an apology,” Mr Good posted Tuesday. “As you may know there have been things typed onto this page that is difficult to read. But not from me!! ha!! I’m sorry for the language folks have placed in their comments. It’s just awful.”

“The energy in the shop is thrilling... Our Good’s Girls and Guy are operating at optimum level,” he wrote.

“We all have benefited from the attacks and slander,” Mr Good added. “They’ve provided even more resolve to be the best.”

The shop owner acknowledged the attention it was receiving on social media, writing: “This is a gift to me... To those who visited yesterday for the first time, thank you! It was a blast laughing with you!”

But Mr Good also wrote a long defence before the candy shop appeared to remove its page from the social media platform.

“I admit, I poorly communicated my experiences. I am not perfect. I make mistakes. I’ve made one here. But only out of ignorance, not malice,” he wrote.