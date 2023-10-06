Indiana school says it will continue to use ‘n-word’ in history lessons

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indiana school has defended one of its teachers using the “n-word” in a history lesson about slavery and the Civil War.

Some parents at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Hobart, a outer suburb of Chicago, say they are unhappy that the racial slur was used, even in its historical context, in front of sixth and seventh-grade students.

“It was very inappropriate, disturbing, and upsetting,” a parent told NBC 5 News after the history teacher involved explained why the word had been used in an email to parents.

“I was also talking about why the idea of slavery was so important to plantation owners. I was telling them how the n-word was used as a surname like Mr or Mrs as used in Mark Twain’s Huck Finn,” the teacher said.

“I did use the word in class only to show the difference between Bob Smith the plantation owner verses Bob Smith the slave.”

Another parent told the news channel that the lesson could have been done without the use of the slur.

But the school has backed the teacher.

“In a recent history class, our school’s history teacher employed the use of a particular word within the context of a historical lesson,” the school said in a statement.

“It’s crucial to note that this choice was made solely for educational purposes, aimed at fostering a comprehensive understanding of the historical realities associated with the term.

“The school administration emphasizes that such language is and will continue to be strictly confined to historical teachings and does not endorse or tolerate its use in any other context, particularly when intended to demean or offend,” the statement continued.

“The incident underscores the importance of sensitive and responsible handling of historical materials in an educational setting, with a commitment to fostering an insightful and respectful learning environment.”