Cheeky monkey captured after terrorising Indianapolis neighbourhood

A pet monkey who escaped from his owner’s home and ran riot around a neighbourhood in Indianapolis has now been captured.

The Indiana Metropolitan Police Department said on X that, after a whole day of exploring and causing chaos, Momo the monkey was safely in the hands of animal care.

“Momo the money has been captured safely,” the department said.

“That was more than enough monkey business for us.”

Officers helped in the escapee’s capture after he was spotted letting himself into a house construction site, according toThe New York Post.

Momo’s owner’s brother and the officers managed to then corner the monkey in a bathroom and quickly shut the doors on him, the paper reported.

He was quickly transported to Indianapolis Zoo by Indianapolis Animal Care Services, who will determine whether Momo can be returned to his owner, said Katie Trennepohl, the deputy director of the care services.

Momo’s owner Wayne Pham has been issued a citation over the incident because the monkey was “chasing and approaching in an unsafe fashion” while running riot around the residential area, Ms Trennepohl said.

Momo the monkey escaped from owner Wayne Pham’s home near 500 Ironridge Court, south of East Washington Street and South Mitthoefer Road, in the Irongate neighbourhood at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Momo the monkey has been captured safely (IMPD)

Indianapolis Police said that officers responded to the area to assist Animal Care Services in finding the monkey just after 6pm, Fox 59 reported.

The monkey caused much chaos while on the loose, including injuring local residents – however they could not confirm whether the injuries came from bites.

Various residents had spotted the monkey getting up to all sorts on his day out. One neighbour posted on Facebook saying Momo paid her a visit when she returned home.

“I have had the weirdest day…and then I get home and start to get out of my car and a monkey walks up to my open car door,” she said in her post.

“It took me a few seconds to figure out what it was so I closed the door and he jumped onto the hood of my car!”

The monkey even made a quick pit stop to drink from a woman’s Pepsi can in her garage, Fox 59 claimed.

WishTV reported that another neighbour told police that the monkey was seen drinking something a bit stronger – a beer from a trash can.

Police made an appeal on their social media on Thursday for people to keep an eye out for Momo, but not to approach him.

Momo is a patas monkey, a long-limbed primate with large canines, that can reach speeds of up to 34.2 miles (55km) per hour, according to New England Primate Conservancy.

Momo the monkey on the run (IMPD/X)

A patas monkey kept as a pet or in captivity is expected to live up to 21 to 24 years.

Ms Trennepohl confirmed that this is not Momo’s first venture into the outside world. Animal care services were also called a few months back in July to try and locate the escaped primate.

She said that anyone who had direct contact with Momo while he was out in the area should contact the local health department because of a concern about “diseases that can be transmitted to humans”.

Indiana is one of the 24 states where it is legal to own a pet monkey but you do need a permit before bringing one home.

However, due to Momo’s recent actions, the county’s prosecutor’s office and Animal Care Services will now determine if Momo can return home to his owner.