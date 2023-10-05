Police are on the hunt for an escaped monkey that is running riot and “injuring” locals around an Indianapolis neighbourhood.

Momo the monkey escaped from owner Wayne Pham’s home in the Irongate neighbourhood at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 4 October, according to authorities.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have warned that he has caused some “minor injuries” to residents, but did not confirm whether the injuries came from a bite.

Police have, however, warned locals not to approach the monkey as the search - which also involved Animal Care Services - continues.