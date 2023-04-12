Jump to content

Huge blaze at Indiana recycling plant prompts mass evacuation of 2,000 residents

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 12 April 2023 14:07
A huge blaze at an Indiana recycling plant has prompted the mass evacuation of more than 2,000 residents.

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon, leading to any resident within half a mile of the plant in Richmond, Indiana being placed under an evacuation order because of the “large industrial fire,” area officials said.

The Wayne County Emergency Management office said the evacuation area includes about 2,011 residents, ABC News reported.

Officials said that anyone downwind from the area needs to shelter in place.

More follows...

