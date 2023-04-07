Fire rips through Detroit apartment building leaving 11 injured

A fire ripped through an apartment building in Detroit, leaving 11 people injured.

Authorities said 11 people suffered smoke inhalation and were subsequently taken to hospitals.

Around 20 people have been forced to leave their homes due to the blaze.

The fire was reported, in the early morning of Friday, at around 3:30 am.

Footage shows flames and smoke engulfing the building in west Detroit. Parts of the building’s roof collapsed.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

