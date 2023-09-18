Woman rants about being ‘Instagram famous’ amid outburst on plane

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An unidentified “Instagram famous” woman was caught on camera arguing with passengers on an airplane while removing her luggage from the overhead compartment.

It is currently unknown how this incident started, or why she was removing her luggage and verbally fighting with fellow passengers.

The footage was filmed on an American Airlines flight, according to the Daily Mail.

In a 20-second video clip posted onto X, the woman can be seen arguing with another person who is standing in the aisle.

“Call me a b**** again,” she says, as the passenger filming her laughs at the verbal flight unfolding in front of a seated audience.

“Call me a b***** again, I did nothing wrong!” the woman says as she grabs her luggage.

Someone off camera tells her to shut up, to which she responds: “No you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and your b****.”

The woman then turns to walk down the aisle towards the front of the plane and spots the passenger filing her.

“Film me,” she says to the passenger “I’m Instagram famous, you f***ing bum.”

While it has not been confirmed who this Instagram famous woman is, there has been speculation on X (formerly known as Twitter) over who the angry passenger is.

Social media is comparing this incident to the Tiffany Gomas meltdown that happened on an American Airlines flight in July (X)

Many social media users are also comparing this to another plane screaming match that happened in early July on another American Airlines flight, where a woman screamed at rows of passengers claiming that the person she was sitting next to was “not real”.

Tiffany Gomas, who was demanding to get off the plane, later apologised for her airplane meltdown and behaviour which she described as her “very worst moment.”

It is unclear when this argument happened, yet news of it comes after another incident on an American Airlines flight on 2 September where a teenage girl was surreptitiously filmed while she used a plane bathroom by a male flight attendant. The attendant was removed by Massachusetts State Police after they found a phone strapped to the toilet seat.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.