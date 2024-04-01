Instagram and Meta features down as thousands report issues
Issues reported across US, UK, Europe and Asia
Thousands of people faced issues using Meta social media services Instagram and Threads on Monday, according to users and media observers.
Over 3,000 people reported issues with Instagram alone, per Downdetector, a site that monitors outages in telecommunications.
A smaller portion of reports came in about issues with text-based app Threads, according to the site.
People experiencing the reported issue said they were getting an error messing while trying to post comments on Instagram.
“Yeah, Instagram is down again!” X user @howfxr wrote on Monday afternoon, sharing a screenshot of the error message.
The Independent has contacted Meta for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
