Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Instagram and Meta features down as thousands report issues

Issues reported across US, UK, Europe and Asia

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 01 April 2024 22:30
Comments
Close
You Can Now Edit DMs on Instagram

Thousands of people faced issues using Meta social media services Instagram and Threads on Monday, according to users and media observers.

Over 3,000 people reported issues with Instagram alone, per Downdetector, a site that monitors outages in telecommunications.

A smaller portion of reports came in about issues with text-based app Threads, according to the site.

People experiencing the reported issue said they were getting an error messing while trying to post comments on Instagram.

“Yeah, Instagram is down again!” X user @howfxr wrote on Monday afternoon, sharing a screenshot of the error message.

The Independent has contacted Meta for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in