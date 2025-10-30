Federal agencies are backing plans to ban top-selling home internet router because of national security fears: report
U.S. officials are concerned that the California-based TP-Link Systems still has ties to its former Chinese corporate parent
Top federal agencies are reportedly hoping to ban future sales from one of the most popular home internet router brands in the U.S., citing China-related national security concerns.
The Commerce Department has reportedly proposed banning sales of devices from California-based TP-Link Systems, a company whose products make up over a third of the home router market, according to The Washington Post.
The Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense all back the proposal, sources said.
Officials are concerned that the company, which was recently spun out from the Chinese firm TP-Link Technologies, remains subject to influence from Beijing, putting the data of Americans at risk. It continues to own some of its former parent company’s assets in China, per the paper.
TP-Link Systems insists it is a U.S.-based company that does not pose a threat to consumers.
“No official action or confirmation has been made by any agency or the White House regarding these allegations,” a TP-Link Systems spokesperson told The Independent. “TP-Link Systems vigorously disputes any allegation that its products present national security risks to the United States.”
The alleged shutdown plan would amount to one of the largest consumer technologies bans in U.S. history.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
