Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Federal agencies are backing plans to ban top-selling home internet router because of national security fears: report

U.S. officials are concerned that the California-based TP-Link Systems still has ties to its former Chinese corporate parent

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Thursday 30 October 2025 16:53 GMT
Comments
TP-Link routers are among the most popular in the U.S.
TP-Link routers are among the most popular in the U.S. (Amazon UK)

Top federal agencies are reportedly hoping to ban future sales from one of the most popular home internet router brands in the U.S., citing China-related national security concerns.

The Commerce Department has reportedly proposed banning sales of devices from California-based TP-Link Systems, a company whose products make up over a third of the home router market, according to The Washington Post.

The Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense all back the proposal, sources said.

Officials are concerned that the company, which was recently spun out from the Chinese firm TP-Link Technologies, remains subject to influence from Beijing, putting the data of Americans at risk. It continues to own some of its former parent company’s assets in China, per the paper.

TP-Link Systems insists it is a U.S.-based company that does not pose a threat to consumers.

“No official action or confirmation has been made by any agency or the White House regarding these allegations,” a TP-Link Systems spokesperson told The Independent. “TP-Link Systems vigorously disputes any allegation that its products present national security risks to the United States.”

The alleged shutdown plan would amount to one of the largest consumer technologies bans in U.S. history.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in