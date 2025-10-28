Trump meets with Japan’s newly elected first woman leader Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo: Live updates
President Donald Trump has a busy day ahead as he continues his Asian tour.
The president kicked off his agenda at 9:30am local time in Tokyo, meeting with Japan’s conservative nationalist Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female leader.
From there, Trump will visit troops aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuko and conclude the day with a dinner and reception with business leaders back in the Japanese capital.
The whirlwind of meetings comes as Donald Trump disclosed he recently had an MRI scan for undisclosed reasons.
“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” he told reporters on Air Force One Monday as he traveled to Japan.
Pressed further on what the scan was taken for, the president replied: “You can ask the doctors.”
Also on board, Trump labeled House Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “low IQ” before suggesting she take the “very hard” cognitive tests that he passed.
“If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” he said, before describing the test itself. “Those are very hard… The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”
President Trump emphasized the close ties between the U.S. and Japan and celebrated the country’s plans to purchase more military hardware from American going forward.
He also congratulated Prime Minister Takaichi on becoming the first female leader of Japan, predicting she will be “one of the great prime ministers.”
“That’s a big deal and I want to congratulate you on that,” he said. “That has to be called out. You’re going to do a fantastic job and we’re going to have a fantastic relationship.”
Japan to donate cherry trees and fireworks for 250th anniversary celebration
As a sign of friendship, Japan says it will donate 250 of its famous cherry trees, as well as fireworks, to be used in celebrations for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations next year.
Japanese PM offers warm welcome to Trump
Prime Minister Takaichi is currently sharing opening remarks before a roundtable with U.S. officials including Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Here’s what she said:
Thank you for your enduring friendship with Prime Minister Abe over the years. In addition, thank you for extending gracious hospitality to Mrs. Akiya Abe at the end of last year.
As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy. Most recently, Mr. President, you succeeded in securing a cease fire deal between Thailand and Cambodia, and contributed to ensuring peace in Asia. Also the deal you have recently achieved in the Middle East is an unprecedented, historic achievement.
President Trump has kicked off his meeting on Tuesday with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female leader.
The two shared a warm greeting and posed before both nations’ flags.
Trump spoke of Japan as a strong friend to the U.S.
Donald Trump is slated to meet on Tuesday morning at 9:30am local time in Tokyo with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan, the country’s first female leader.
Ms Takaichi, 64, won the ruling party’s leadership contest after Shigeru Ishiba resigned, but secured the country’s top job only after the Liberal Democratic Party, which remains the largest party in the parliament, stitched up a coalition with the smaller right-wing Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin.
Calling herself the successor of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, whom she was an ally of, Ms Takaichi said she would pick Satsuki Katayama as the first woman finance minister at a time of rising prices and slowing growth.
Here’s a primer on the Japanese leader.
Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ takes over as first woman prime minister
