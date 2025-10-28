Trump confirms he had an MRI but won't say what it was for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has a busy day ahead as he continues his Asian tour.

The president kicked off his agenda at 9:30am local time in Tokyo, meeting with Japan’s conservative nationalist Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female leader.

From there, Trump will visit troops aboard the USS George Washington in Yokosuko and conclude the day with a dinner and reception with business leaders back in the Japanese capital.

The whirlwind of meetings comes as Donald Trump disclosed he recently had an MRI scan for undisclosed reasons.

“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” he told reporters on Air Force One Monday as he traveled to Japan.

Pressed further on what the scan was taken for, the president replied: “You can ask the doctors.”

Also on board, Trump labeled House Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “low IQ” before suggesting she take the “very hard” cognitive tests that he passed.

“If you give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,” he said, before describing the test itself. “Those are very hard… The first couple of questions are easy. A tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.”