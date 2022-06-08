One dead in fiery interstate pile-up in Arkansas

Eight 18-wheeler trucks and three cars were caught up in the fatal crash

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 08 June 2022 21:29
Comments
(THV11)

At least one person has died in a fiery pile-up on Interstate 30 in Arkansas involving eight semi-trucks and three passenger cars on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred at 2.30pm and closed traffic in both directions of the highway in Hot Springs County near Malvern, about 100 kms (62 miles) southwest of Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said.

Images captured by passing motorists showed two 18-wheelers that appeared to have been in a head-on collision, with intense flames rising from the cabs.

Transport officials were diverting traffic away from the area to highway exit 91 as they carry out a scene examination.

Eastbound lanes of the I-30 remained closed at 4.30pm, and traffic was backed up for several miles. The westbound lanes had reopened and traffic was moving slowly through.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in