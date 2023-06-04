Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities in Iowa have recovered the body of one of the missing tenants who became trapped under the rubble after the collapse of a Davenport building apartment.

Forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died following the 28 May collapse, officials told the Associated Press. Two other men, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.

Several members of Mr Colvin’s family had camped out in front of the collapsed building hoping to hear news of a rescue before his body was recovered on Saturday. Davenport city officials announced on Friday night, for the second time in a week, that searches would transition into recovery efforts.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.