First death confirmed in Iowa building collapse as two men still missing
The body of forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin was recovered on Saturday
Authorities in Iowa have recovered the body of one of the missing tenants who became trapped under the rubble after the collapse of a Davenport building apartment.
Forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died following the 28 May collapse, officials told the Associated Press. Two other men, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.
Several members of Mr Colvin’s family had camped out in front of the collapsed building hoping to hear news of a rescue before his body was recovered on Saturday. Davenport city officials announced on Friday night, for the second time in a week, that searches would transition into recovery efforts.
This is a developing story ... check again for updates.
