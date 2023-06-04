Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

First death confirmed in Iowa building collapse as two men still missing

The body of forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin was recovered on Saturday

Andrea Blanco
Sunday 04 June 2023 16:59
Comments
(Getty Images)

Authorities in Iowa have recovered the body of one of the missing tenants who became trapped under the rubble after the collapse of a Davenport building apartment.

Forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died following the 28 May collapse, officials told the Associated Press. Two other men, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.

Several members of Mr Colvin’s family had camped out in front of the collapsed building hoping to hear news of a rescue before his body was recovered on Saturday. Davenport city officials announced on Friday night, for the second time in a week, that searches would transition into recovery efforts.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in