Officials in Iowa have finally admitted that up to five residents are still missing following the collapse of a six-story apartment building – after previously claiming there were no credible reports of missing people and making plans to demolish the block while people could still be trapped inside.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said at a press conference on Tuesday that five people are still unaccounted for including two who are believed to still be in the partially-collapsed building.

“The Davenport Police Department has been working diligently to account for the [residents] of the building,” he said.

“Five individuals are still unaccounted for, two of those we believe to possibly be still in the building.”

The identities of the missing have not been released but the revelation comes after desperate neighbours, locals and loved ones have been trying to raise the alarm about two men thought to be in the building at the time of the collapse.

Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock have not been seen since the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday.

Despite their whereabouts being unknown, officials had called off rescue efforts just 24 hours later on Monday – and then planned to demolish the building on Tuesday morning.

Residents protested the demolition plans – fearing that residents could still be trapped inside – and, for now, the city appears to have put them on hold.

The city announced in a press release on Tuesday morning that it was “continually evaluating the timing of the demolition” of the building.

“Demolition is a multi-phase process that includes permitting and staging of equipment that will begin today,” the city said.

“The timing of the physical demolition of the property is still be(ing) evaluated. The building remains structurally insecure and in imminent danger of collapse.”

The delay came after a ninth person was rescued from the rubble on Monday afternoon – after officials had already said the rescue mission had moved to a “recovery operation”.

Lisa Brooks was pulled to safety from the fourth floor of the building after she managed to call her daughter who then alerted authorities to her mother’s whereabouts.

Dramatic footage captured firefighters rescuing her with a bucket ladder before she was taken to hospital for evaluation.