Alarming photos show at least one-fourth of the building’s units destroyed in Davenport, Iowa
A dramatic rescue effort will enter its recovery phase nearly 24 hours after part of an apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa.
A section of the red brick building on the city’s Main Street came down at around 5pm on Sunday, with alarming photos from the scene showing at least one-fourth of the structure’s units destroyed.
As of Monday morning, a total of eight people had been rescued from the wreckage and the number of people missing remains unclear. No deaths have been reported but officials have yet to locate at least one resident of the complex that is still missing.
Municipal council member Kyle Gripp said in an update on Monday evening that the building is not salvageable and will be torn down on Tuesday. No residents will be allowed back into the building before demolition begins due to its unstable condition.
Pauletta Joeanna told The Independent on Monday evening that her great-grandmother Lisa Brooks became trapped in the wreckage while she tried to escape the collapse. Ms Brooks, who lived in apartment 403, was on the phone with another relative when she suddenly hung up.
The cause of the collapse has not been determined but some residents described the sound it created as an “explosion”. Residents living in the area reported that the building was known to have problems, including visible water damage.
A six-storey apartment building and business complex in downtown Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed on Sunday evening.
Eight people were rescued and responders spent all night searching the debris for anyone caught up in the disaster but so far no fatalities have been reported.
The precise cause of the incident is not known although a gas leak was noted in its aftermath and residents have since said that a number of problems with its facilities had been reported and that work had been underway to improve it within the last week.
Red Cross offers shelter for impacted victims
The Center for Active Seniors (CASI) is serving as a shelter for those impacted. Residents in need of accommodation are asked to call the American Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross for details.
Governor offers support to city
Mayor Mike Matson said at the earlier press conference that he had spoken to state governor Kim Reynolds, who offered her assistance in the response to the disaster.
Gov Reynolds said the Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security and emergency management officials are also assisting in the response.
“This is an active scene,” the mayor said. “We will continue to work, continue to evaluate, with the whole purpose of trying to find people and trying to get them out.”
Tenant says she had complained to the city about building issues
Jennifer Smith, whose business is located in the building, said she first heard about the explosion from her husband, who works for Mid-American Energy.
“He was on call and got called in for a building explosion downtown. We had no idea it was our building,” Ms Smith told the Quad-City Times.
“It sounds bad, but we have been calling the city and giving complaints since December. Our bathroom caved in December.”
Contractor recounts moment building collapsed
Tadd Machovec, a contractor from Davenport, said he was inside and was working to put up a support beam when the building came down.
Resident Todd Wilson said that he received a call from the city last year telling him to evacuate his apartment within 48 hours because bricks were falling off.
“What they did was they switched ownership and they gave them time to fix it, but they didn’t do it properly,” Mr Wilson told the Quad-City Times.
Ongoing repairs were taking place during collapse
Residents of the building had long complained about issues with it. Last year, nearly 20 permits were filed, mainly for plumbing or electrical issues, according to the Associated Press.
The last permit for the building was filed on March 2 and had “misc” listed in the description.
Officials confirmed at Monday’s press conference that the building owner had permits to make exterior wall repairs.
What caused the collapse?
The cause of the collapse has not been determined, officials said. After responding to the scene, authorities found a gas leak after the collapse and water also had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.
Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighbourhood services, said that work was being done on the building’s exterior after reports of bricks falling from the building last week.
‘When we started to go back in the lights went out’
Recounting the moments leading up to the collapse, second-floor resident Robert Robinson also told the Quad-City Times that he walked outside for a smoke break and went back in as alarms went off.
“When we started to go back in the lights went out,” he told the newspaper. “All of a sudden everybody started running out saying the building collapsed. I’m glad we came down when we did.”
Mr Robinson and his girlfriend were able to take the elevator down just in time, he said.
“This is horrible,” he said. “We don’t have anywhere to go. Nothing to eat.”
A rear section of the six-storey apartment complex on 324 Main Street collapsed at around 5pm on Sunday. No deaths have been reported as of Monday, but search crews continue combing through the rubble as the number of missing residents remains unknown.
Eight people have been rescued from the wreckage, according to Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten.
Although the cause of the collapse has not been determined, some residents described the sound it created as an “explosion”. Mr Carlsten also said during a press conference that several 911 calls were placed by residents complaining about a “strong smell of gas.”
Residents living in the area reported that the building was known to have problems, including visible water damage.
Resident recounts narrow escape
Rescuers were called to the scene shortly before 5pm on Sunday. Mr Carlsten said the back of the apartment complex collapsed and had separated from the building, which houses apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground level.
Building resident Lexus Berry told The Quad-City Times that she narrowly escaped but her wife and cats became trapped as the building collapsed. Ms Berry had just taken pictures of a separation between a wall and the bathroom doorway before she tried to make it to safety.
“We both grab our cats, she grabbed one, I grabbed one, got to the door,” Ms Berry told the outlet. “I watched her, and everything just fell down and everything fell on top of me, and I barely made it out the door … There was nothing left where I was standing at. Everything else was gone.”
