A dramatic rescue effort will enter its recovery phase nearly 24 hours after part of an apartment building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa.

A section of the red brick building on the city’s Main Street came down at around 5pm on Sunday, with alarming photos from the scene showing at least one-fourth of the structure’s units destroyed.

As of Monday morning, a total of eight people had been rescued from the wreckage and the number of people missing remains unclear. No deaths have been reported but officials have yet to locate at least one resident of the complex that is still missing.

Municipal council member Kyle Gripp said in an update on Monday evening that the building is not salvageable and will be torn down on Tuesday. No residents will be allowed back into the building before demolition begins due to its unstable condition.

Pauletta Joeanna told The Independent on Monday evening that her great-grandmother Lisa Brooks became trapped in the wreckage while she tried to escape the collapse. Ms Brooks, who lived in apartment 403, was on the phone with another relative when she suddenly hung up.

The cause of the collapse has not been determined but some residents described the sound it created as an “explosion”. Residents living in the area reported that the building was known to have problems, including visible water damage.