Iowa building collapse - latest: Three still missing after latest Davenport rescue effort
Cause of disaster remains undetermined as rescue workers continue to trawl rubble
Three men – Ryan Hitchcock, Branden Colvin and Daniel Prien – are still believed to be trapped under the wreckage of the residential building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week, with the latest search and rescue efforts failing to find them on Thursday.
A contractor has meanwhile said he warned the owner of the apartment complex in question that the disaster was imminent.
Speaking to The Quad-Cities Times, Ryan Shaffer, co-owner of local firm RA Masonry, said he was working on another building close to the six-storey 324 Main Street building when he was approached by the latter property’s owner, Andrew Wold, about potential work, only for Mr Wold to walk away saying the quote was too high.
“He wanted to cut the cost by cutting out the shoring and supporting of the building," Mr Shaffer said.
“I said, ‘If we don’t do it this way exactly, I’m not putting my guys in there. Somebody is going to die.’”
Mr Wold appears to have subsequently shopped around for a cheaper firm to carry out the work and found an alternative business that would do it for less, as reflected by city records.
The cause of the collapse has not been determined but tenants had long complained about several issues with the building.
Building could become ‘a place of rest for some of the unaccounted,’ mayor says
Built as a hotel, the building had more recently been used as apartments, and tenants had been allowed to remain even as bricks began falling from the building.
Mayor Mike Matson confirmed at a news conference Tuesday that not all the residents were accounted for, and officials said immediate demolition was never intended, but they did want to quickly stage the site for the tear-down. The woman’s rescue prompted officials to see if they could safely enter and ensure others weren’t inside.
“This could be a place of rest for some of the unaccounted,” Matson said. The city is trying to determine how to bring down what remains of the building while maintaining the dignity of people who may have been killed, he said.
Experts said the structure, built in the 1900s, is extremely unstable because of the layout of the building, with the rear brick part holding together much of the steel structure.
What caused the collapse?
The cause of the collapse has not been determined, officials said. After responding to the scene, authorities found a gas leak after the collapse and water also had leaked throughout the floors of the structure.
Rich Oswald, City of Davenport director of development and neighbourhood services, said that work was being done on the building’s exterior after reports of bricks falling from the building last week.
WATCH: Video shows dramatic aftermath of building collapse in Iowa
'The tenants told us the building was going to collapse’
Jennifer Smith, whose business is located in the building, said she first heard about the explosion from her husband, who works for Mid-American Energy.
“He was on call and got called in for a building explosion downtown. We had no idea it was our building,” Ms Smith told the Quad-City Times. “It sounds bad, but we have been calling the city and giving complaints since December. Our bathroom caved in December.”
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa
Ms Smith said water damage has been apparent since they moved into their space in the winter. Her company’s co-owner, Deonte Mack, said fire crews were in the building as recently as Thursday for an inspection.
“The tenants told us the building was going to collapse,” Ms Smith said.
ICYMI: Cats, snakes and lizard rescued from the wreckage
The Humane Society of Scott County announced on Tuesday night that several animals were rescued and reunited with their humans.
“We recovered 6 cats, 2 snakes, and 1 lizard, which were all the pets reported on our form that weren’t in one of the apartments where the building collapsed,” the non-profit announced on Tuesday night. “We’ve already reunited 4 cats, the 2 snakes, and the lizard with their owners, and the other two will be reunited shortly!”
Five tenants are still unaccounted for, at least two of them are believed to be trapped in the wreckage.
Humane Society of Scott County
Update as of 5/30/23 at 11:41am: Davenport and Bettendorf Fire Department will be making another rescue effort inside the collapsed building in downtown Davenport. Please keep them and all of those...
Lexus and Quanishia Berry were taking pictures of a crack between a wall and the bathroom doorway when the rear part of their building came down around 5pm on Sunday.
Lexus was standing on a part of the structure that didn’t collapse, but in a matter of seconds, her wife and two cats disappeared under the rubble.
