Three men – Ryan Hitchcock, Branden Colvin and Daniel Prien – are still believed to be trapped under the wreckage of the residential building that collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this week, with the latest search and rescue efforts failing to find them on Thursday.

A contractor has meanwhile said he warned the owner of the apartment complex in question that the disaster was imminent.

Speaking to The Quad-Cities Times, Ryan Shaffer, co-owner of local firm RA Masonry, said he was working on another building close to the six-storey 324 Main Street building when he was approached by the latter property’s owner, Andrew Wold, about potential work, only for Mr Wold to walk away saying the quote was too high.

“He wanted to cut the cost by cutting out the shoring and supporting of the building," Mr Shaffer said.

“I said, ‘If we don’t do it this way exactly, I’m not putting my guys in there. Somebody is going to die.’”

Mr Wold appears to have subsequently shopped around for a cheaper firm to carry out the work and found an alternative business that would do it for less, as reflected by city records.