Iowa tornadoes leave at least seven dead including two children

At least seven people have been killed including two children under the age of five after multiple tornadoes barreled into central Iowa on Saturday.

Six people died and another four suffered injuries in the hard-hit area of Madison County, where residents were forced to take refuge in a makeshift shelter as the storm ripped through the area at around 4:30pm local time.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said in a press conference on Saturday night that four of the victims were adults, while two children under five also lost their lives.

Among those injured, one adult remains in a life-threatening condition while the three others are hospitalised in a serious condition, he said.

Mr Ayala described the damage wrought on the area, southwest of the capital Des Moines, as the “worst anyone has seen in quite a long time”, with at least two dozen homes damaged.

“This will be impactful for many years to come,” he said.

Another person was killed in Saturday’s extreme weather near Chariton, southeast of Winterset, according to Lucas County Emergency Management officials.

Multiple tornadoes ripped through the state on Saturday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) Des Moines issuing tornado warnings for several areas that afternoon.

The NWS tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning that the state had been struck by at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes, with the exact number of tornadoes unknown at this time.

The strength of the tornadoes are thought to have been at least EF-3 damage - meaning they carried wind speeds of between 136 and 165 mph.

The NWS said survey teams would be heading to areas on Sunday to investigate the full extent of the damage.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynold issued an emergency disaster proclamation on Saturday night as she called on residents to “come together to help in this time of need”.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” she said in a statement.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured. Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need - they already are.”