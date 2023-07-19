Jump to content

Watch live: IRS agent Gary Shapley testifies on Hunter Biden investigation

Hayden Vernon
Wednesday 19 July 2023 18:07
Comments

Internal Revenue Service agent Gary Shapley will testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing about alleged meddling by US president Joe Biden in the Justice Department’s investigation of his son, Hunter Biden.

The hearing before the Republican-led panel will feature testimony from Shapley as well as an unnamed IRS investigator who is expected to have his identity revealed at the hearing.

Committee Chairman James Comer said the two witnesses have “critical information” to share about the panel’s investigation into what he alleged is “the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.”

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement that House Republicans were “staging partisan stunts to try to damage” the president politically.

This will be the first public testimony from two IRS agents assigned to the federal case into Biden, which was focused on tax and gun charges.

The congressional inquiry into the Justice Department’s case against Hunter Biden was launched last month, days after it was announced that the younger Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offences as part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.

