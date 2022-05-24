ISIS operative filmed George W Bush’s Dallas home in November assassination plot, FBI reveals
According to an FBI document, the would-be assassin traveled to Dallas and filmed videos of the former president’s house
A person believed to be an ISIS operative plotted to kill former president George W Bush, reports say.
According to an FBI document obtained by Forbes, the would-be assassin traveled to Dallas in November, filmed video footage around Mr Bush’s house, and sought out potential co-conspirators to smuggle into the United States.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
