Four soldiers injured in US raid that killed ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi

A US operation in northern Syria on Thursday killed senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi, according to military officials.

The Thursday evening helicopter raid in conjunction with Syrian Democratic Forces also injured four US servicemembers and a working dog in an “explosion on target,” according to a statement from CENTCOM.

They are being treated for their injuries in a facility in Iraq, the military said.

Three of the service members are in stable condition, as is the working dog, a senior military official familiar with the operation told CNN.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.