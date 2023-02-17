Jump to content

Four soldiers injured in US raid that killed ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi

US service members being treated for injuries in Iraq

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Friday 17 February 2023 17:32
A US operation in northern Syria on Thursday killed senior ISIS leader Hamza al-Homsi, according to military officials.

The Thursday evening helicopter raid in conjunction with Syrian Democratic Forces also injured four US servicemembers and a working dog in an “explosion on target,” according to a statement from CENTCOM.

They are being treated for their injuries in a facility in Iraq, the military said.

Three of the service members are in stable condition, as is the working dog, a senior military official familiar with the operation told CNN.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

