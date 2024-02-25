Man sets himself on fire outside US Israeli embassy and sustains life-threatening injuries
The man was extinguished by members of the Secret Service
A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in northwest Washington, DC, officials with the District’s fire department told The Independent.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, officials say. The man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service, a public information officer told The Independent.
He has since been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies