Man sets himself on fire outside US Israeli embassy and sustains life-threatening injuries

The man was extinguished by members of the Secret Service

Katie Hawkinson
Washington, DC
Sunday 25 February 2024 19:02
<p>The Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC, pictured in 2016</p>

The Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC, pictured in 2016

(Zach Gibson/AFP via Getty Images)

A man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in northwest Washington, DC, officials with the District’s fire department told The Independent.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, officials say. The man was extinguished by members of the uniformed division of the US Secret Service, a public information officer told The Independent.

He has since been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story...

