The father of one of the approximately 100 hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas is still “in the dark” about the fate of his son, despite Israel and the militant group reaching a ceasefire and prisoner release deal to bring about the end of the brutal conflict.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that kicked off the conflict.

His father, Hebrew University of Jerusalem history professor Jonathan Dekel-Chen, told The Independent he still has very little information about the fate of his son.

“I’m a parent of a hostage who is completely in the dark,” he said. “We don’t have solid information about Sagui or any of the other hostages, who is alive or who is not.”

He pointed out how Hamas has not allowed international aid groups like the Red Cross or Red Crescent to check on the status of the hostages.

Before he was captured, Sagui, described by his father as a “builder and a creator”, was up early tinkering on his hobby, converting old vehicles into mobile projects like food markets and digital classrooms to serve under-resourced communities in southern Israel, the professor told The Independent in 2023.

open image in gallery Jonathan Dekel-Chen (center, white shirt) is uncertain about the fate of his son, Hamas hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, despite recently announced ceasefire deal ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Sagui helped alert his fellow kibbutz residents when he saw heavily armed Hamas fighters entering the area.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, which starts on Sunday, Hamas and Israel will exchange hostages and prisoners in phases.

During the first 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 hostages, a group made up of children, women, including female soldiers, and people over the age of 50.

President Biden said on Wednesday that American hostages will be among those released in this first phase.

“I’m proud to say Americans will be part of that hostage release in phase one as well, and the vice president and I cannot wait to welcome them home,” Biden said.

Still, family members of hostages, like Professor Dekel-Chen, are uncertain of what comes next.

open image in gallery Sagui Dekel-Chen tried to alert residents of kibbutz Nir Oz to October 7 Hamas attack before he was captured

“In terms of the order in which they come out and which phase, there’s no way for families to know at this point, certainly of males, of when their loved ones may be coming out,” he said.

Other families expressed similar feelings.

Adi Alexander’s son Edan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was serving in the Israeli military when he was taken hostage by Hamas on October 7.

“Unfortunately the young guys, such as Edan, they won’t be on the first phase, but you know, at this point, everybody that was being kept for such a long time in the tunnels of Gaza, is considered to be humanitarian, so hopefully they will be out,” Adi Alexander told WBUR on Wednesday. “We have to stay hopeful and pray.”

“We haven’t seen our son for more than a year,” he added.

Family members of hostages expressed both caution and gratitude for the ceasefire deal.

open image in gallery Israeli and American families of hostages held by Hamas have long pushed for the governments involved in the conflict to reach a ceasefire deal and bring the captives home ( Getty Images )

“This is a significant step forward that brings us closer to seeing all hostages return - the living to rehabilitation, and the deceased for proper burial,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families, said in a statement. “However, deep anxiety and concerns accompany us regarding the possibility that the agreement might not be fully implemented, leaving hostages behind. We urgently call for swift arrangements to ensure all phases of the deal are carried out.”

The deal will also see the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, many of whom international officials say have been held without charge and often incommunicado, while some have been subject to alleged sexual abuse and torture.

Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for every female Israeli soldier that’s returned, and 30 such prisoners for each other hostage.

After the ceasefire was announced, Donald Trump claimed his election and incoming administration helped break the logjam in negotiations to end the 15-month conflict.

“It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”