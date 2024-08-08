CDC gives doctors new IUD insertion guidelines after TikTok outcry

Support truly

Amid an ongoing social media outcry, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for medical professionals inserting IUDs after patients reported experiencing extreme pain during insertion.

TikTok users recently shared their experiences with IUD insertions under the hashtag #IUD. The birth control method has been around since the early 1900s but has seen a surge in popularity in recent years among young women. IUDs can last up to eight years depending on the brand and type.

Patients might also stop experiencing menstrual periods while on the birth control method.

An IUD is a T-shaped device inserted in the uterus by first going through the cervix. The cervix has several different nerves that signal pain, which can make the process increasingly uncomfortable. In some cases, doctors may choose to use a dilator to insert the device.

IUD insertion typically tends to be less painful for individuals who have had children. The ongoing concerns are primarily coming from people who have not given birth and fall into younger age groups.

The guidelines, published by the CDC on Thursday, encourage medical professionals to counsel patients prior to IUD insertion by educating them on the process and potential changes in bleeding patterns during implant use.

Some patients could experience bleeding irregularities or the absence of bleeding. Doctors should be willing to explore the patient’s goals, including continued use or removal after the insertion.

For patients wanting to continue treatment, doctors should provide reassurance and options for managing bleeding irregularities if they occur.

For patients who want to have the device removed, doctors should offer counseling on alternative contraceptive methods and initiate another method.

The guidelines are updated from prior guidelines issued by the CDC in 2016.

In a research letter published in January 2023, Duke University researchers analyzed 100 TikTok videos shared by individuals reporting their experiences. Ninety-six percent of the videos highlighted pain and other side effects relating to IUDs.

In some of the videos that were recorded during the insertion, patients could be seen screaming and crying in pain. Additionally, several patients reported not being informed of the potential for pain or given options on how to manage it.

The change has been welcomed by medical professionals across the country.

In a statement posted to X, the Texas Women’s Healthcare Coalition called the new guidance “a vital step forward in women’s healthcare.”