Mourners gather for Ivana Trump funeral in New York

Ivana Trump, the 1980s fashion model whose business acumen helped propel her ex-husband Donald Trump’s real estate empire, is being laid to rest in New York.

Ms Trump’s family, including the former president and their three children Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric, attended a “celebration of life” service on Wednesday at the St Vincent de Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue.

Also in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Ms Trump’s children’s spouses Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, and Lara Trump and many of her grandchildren.

A large number of Secret Service agents and NYPD officers were on hand as the Trump family mixed with friends of the late socialite from New York, Palm Beach and Europe.

The mourners were reportedly travelling to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for a private reception after the Catholic ceremony.

Ms Trump died last Thursday from “blunt impact injuries to her chest” after a fall at her Upper East Side townhouse, according to a report from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Ivana Trump at Fashion Week in New York in 2008 (AP)

Donald and Ivana Trump in 1989 (AFP via Getty Images)

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992. In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognisable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

The Czechoslovakia-born Ivana Trump also took part in her husband’s businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City’s Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly. Ivana Trump an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and said they spoke on a regular basis.

Mr Trump reportedly considered appointing her as ambassador to the Czech Republic during his presidency.

Associated Press contributed to this report