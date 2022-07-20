Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mourners gather for Ivana Trump funeral in New York

Former president Donald Trump joins mourners at the ‘celebration of life’ service

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 20 July 2022 20:37
Comments
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, the 1980s fashion model whose business acumen helped propel her ex-husband Donald Trump’s real estate empire, is being laid to rest in New York.

Ms Trump’s family, including the former president and their three children Don Jr, Ivanka and Eric, attended a “celebration of life” service on Wednesday at the St Vincent de Ferrer Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue.

Also in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Ms Trump’s children’s spouses Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, and Lara Trump and many of her grandchildren.

A large number of Secret Service agents and NYPD officers were on hand as the Trump family mixed with friends of the late socialite from New York, Palm Beach and Europe.

Recommended

The mourners were reportedly travelling to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for a private reception after the Catholic ceremony.

Ms Trump died last Thursday from “blunt impact injuries to her chest” after a fall at her Upper East Side townhouse, according to a report from the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.

Her death has been ruled an accident.

Ivana Trump at Fashion Week in New York in 2008

(AP)

Donald and Ivana Trump in 1989

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992. In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognisable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

The Czechoslovakia-born Ivana Trump also took part in her husband’s businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City’s Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly. Ivana Trump an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, and said they spoke on a regular basis.

Recommended

Mr Trump reportedly considered appointing her as ambassador to the Czech Republic during his presidency.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in