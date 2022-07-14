Remembering Ivana Trump: The best quotes from Donald Trump’s first wife

Ivana Trump – the first wife of former president Donald Trump and the mother of his three eldest children – has died at age 73 so we’d like to take a look back at some of her most notable quotables.

On Thursday, the former president Donald Trump confirmed in a post on his Truth Social platform that Ivana Trump had “passed away at her home in New York City” before describing his first wife as “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.” He added that her “pride and joy” had been the three children she had with the former real-estate mogul: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

Ivana Trump – born in what was then known as Czechoslovakia in 1949 as Ivana Zelníčková – notably lived a lavish life as a model and New York City socialite. She married Donald Trump in 1977, but the couple divorced in 1992 after the millionaire’s affair with his future second wife — Marla Maples — became public.

Throughout her life, Ivana Trump has made headlines not just for her wild parties or her $14 million divorce settlement, but for some of the shocking -- yet highly quotable -- statements she’s made over the years.

From calling Donald Trump’s second wife Marla Maples a “showgirl” who would “never achieve anything in her life” on live television, to her wild thoughts about Taco Bell, Ivana Trump has never shied away from saying exactly what is on her mind.

Here are some of Ivana Trump’s most memorable quotes.

On Marla Maples:

“After the showgirl got pregnant and had a daughter, Donald married her. The whole world was watching. He couldn’t not wed the mother of his new baby, regardless of whether his heart was really in it.” – taken from her book Raising Trump, 2017

On Melania Trump:

“I have no problems with her at all. Why should I? She didn’t break up my marriage.” – Raising Trump, 2017

“Frankly, I wouldn’t want to be in Melania’s Louboutins right now...No, I don’t want anything to do with Washington. What do people do for fun at the White House? Throw bowling balls in the basement with security guards watching your every move? Forget it. I’d rather be a secret adviser to Donald from the comfort of my town house, should he call.” – Raising Trump, 2017

On playdates:

“If your youngster needs a boost socially, throw a blini party…Tell me the truth: doesn’t it put you in a good mood just to think about throwing a blini party?” – taken from her self-help book The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again, 1995

“I avoided playdates like the plague…I did discourage playdates at Trump Tower. The triplex was just too huge and lavish…The only person who had an open invitation to come to the triplex for playdates whenever he wanted was Michael Jackson.” – Raising Trump, 2017

On breastfeeding:

“If a mother wants to attach a baby to her boob, do one side, then the other side, burp him, get him to take a nap, then do it all over again when he wakes up, go right ahead. For me, it just wasn’t possible.” – Raising Trump, 2017

On self-care:

“If you can afford [plastic surgery] and if you want it, go ahead. Why not? I’m in favor of anything that makes you feel better, gives you confidence, and improves your image of yourself.” – The Best Is Yet to Come, 1995

“I believe that every woman who can afford it should go to a spa once or twice a year.” – The Best Is Yet to Come, 1995

On helicopter parenting:

“My version of helicopter parenting was to bring the kids to work with me in the Trump chopper.” – Raising Trump, 2017

On daughter Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner:

“I’m not convinced about some of the Orthodox customs, but if Ivanka was willing to give up lobster and bacon, she must really love him.” – Raising Trump, 2017

On Taco Bell:

“We went in to the Taco Bell. They asked me what I wanted. Tacos, yes. That seemed to be the thing there. And a glass of chablis.” – The Best Is Yet to Come, 1995

“FYI: They don’t serve wine at Taco Bell. One learns new things every day.” – Raising Trump, 2017