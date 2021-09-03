AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO HOSPITALS — Intubated COVID-19 patients fill the intensive care unit of St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise Idaho, where the governor this week mobilized the National Guard to help overwhelmed medical centers and authorities warned that people seeking help may soon be turned away because there’s simply no room. Even relatives of people who have died during the pandemic are sometimes reluctant to talk because COVID-19 and the efforts to fight it are so polarizing in this deeply conservative state. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

TROPICAL WEATHER-ATLANTIC — The cleanup and mourning continues as the Northeast U.S. recovers from record-breaking rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida At least 46 people in five states died as storm water cascaded into people’s homes and engulfed automobiles, overwhelming urban drainage systems never meant to handle so much rain in such a short time. UPCOMING: 460 words, photos, videos by 6 a.m. With IDA-VIGNETTES — Ida: Narrow escapes, deadly delays and a husband’s sacrifice.

HURRICANE IDA — Louisiana officials launched an investigation into the deaths of four nursing home residents who had been evacuated to a warehouse ahead of Hurricane Ida, as state residents struggling in the wake of the storm sought financial relief and other help amid small signs of recovery. By Rebecca Santana, Melinda Deslatte and Janet McConnaughey. SENT: 750 words, photos, videos. Also see PHILANTHROPY-HURRICANE-IDA and HURRICANE-IDA-ENVIRONMENTAL-HAZARDS below.

HURRICANE IDA-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country. The president is making a sojourn to Louisiana to get a firsthand look at the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida. By Josh Boak and Darlene Superville. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 1:10 p.m. arrival in Louisiana.

NEW-ZEALAND-SUPERMARKET-TERROR-ATTACK — New Zealand authorities say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock. By Nick Perry. SENT: 390 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The start of a new school year in many northern hemisphere nations comes as the highly infectious delta variant drives a new surge in coronavirus cases — especially among children, who are the least likely age group to have been vaccinated. By Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

SEPT 11-A DIFFERENT MEDIA — Before social media and with online news in its infancy, the story of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks unfolded primarily on television. The news media has changed in the ensuing 20 years, and some experts believe the same story would feel even more chaotic and terrifying if it broke today. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 2,080 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,180 words is also available. Also see SEPT. 11-A LIFE CHANGED below.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

YANKEES-STERLING FLOOD — Spanish broadcaster pulls Yankees announcer Sterling from flooding car. SENT: 370 words, photo.

CHINA-TV-CRACKDOWN — China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV. SENT: 400 words, photos.

DALLAS SCHOOLS-DATA BREACH — Breach exposed Dallas student, parent, teacher personal data. SENT: 310 words.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AFRICA-YOUTHS — Young people across Africa are battling an economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. SENT: 850 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA-SCHOOL MASKS — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 450 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Britain is rushing 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia, where authorities are scrambling to bolster supplies of that COVID-19 vaccine and protect the population against a rapidly spreading outbreak of the delta variant. SENT: 500 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH KOREA — North Korea says leader leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to wage tougher anti-coronavirus campaigns with “our style epidemic prevention system." SENT: 530 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

ABORTION-POLITICS — Republicans, wary of political backlash, weren’t nearly as emphatic as Democrats after most abortions were banned in Texas. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With ABORTION-FLORIDA — Florida governor might support abortion ban like Texas law.

NATIONAL

SEPT. 11-A LIFE CHANGED — Twenty years ago, Jack Grandcolas' life changed when his pregnant wife and 43 others were killed when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked United Flight 93 and crashed it into a Pennsylvania field. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Fire crews took advantage of decreasing winds to battle a California wildfire near popular Lake Tahoe and were even able to allow some people back to their homes but dry weather and a weekend warming trend meant the battle was far from over. SENT: 610 words, photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES-PRICE GOUGING — As fearful residents packed up belongings and fled a raging wildfire burning toward Lake Tahoe's California-Nevada border, some encountered an unexpected obstacle: scattered incidents of price gouging. SENT: 930 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-HURRICANE-IDA — Following Hurricane Ida, mutual aid networks sprang into action to supplement the more established relief services from federal and local governments. By Business Writers Haleluya Hadero and Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

ELECTION-SECURITY-CALIFORNIA-RECALL — A group of election security experts call for a rigorous audit of the upcoming recall election for California’s governor after copies of systems used to run elections across the country were released publicly. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

HURRICANE-IDA-ENVIRONMENTAL-HAZARDS — Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press. SENT: 810 words, photos.

AMERICAN HOSTAGES-BEHEADINGS — A British national admitted in a federal courtroom near Washington, D.C., that he played a leadership role in an Islamic State scheme to torture, hold for ransom and eventually behead American hostages. SENT: 740 words, photos.

DEFROCKED CARDINAL-CHARGED — Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is scheduled to be arraigned on charges that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts in the 1970s. SENT: 480 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN-POLITICS — Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. SENT: 630 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN-MEDIA — Afghanistan’s most popular private television network has voluntarily replaced its risque Turkish soap operas and music shows with tamer programs tailored to the country’s new Taliban rulers. SENT: 1,060 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-IMMIGRANT-FAMILIES — California families relay harrowing escape from Afghanistan; AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST.

EL SALVADOR-AFTER THE DELUGE — The president of El Salvador's response to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was marred by politics, disrespect for the rule of law and a lack of understanding of complex problems. SENT: 2,290 words, photos, video.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

ECONOMY-JOBS REPORT — A stretch of robust hiring over the past few months may have slowed in August at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some Americans from flying, shopping and eating out. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 700 words, photo. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then expanded.

COLLECTIBLE FRENZY — Gamers and hobbyists say there's been a breakdown in the collectibles community, as a growing number of collectors see only dollar signs instead of seeing the joy and nostalgia that these items brought them over the years. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,600 words, photos. An abridged version of 880 words is also available.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian stock markets rose as investors awaited U.S. hiring data some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 400 words, photos.

APPLE-APP STORE CHANGES-EXPLAINER — Apple has recently eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. By Technology Writers Michael Liedtke and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 700 words, photo.

SPORTS

WEEKEND PREVIEW — No team has lost its opening game and reached the Bowl Championship Series title game of the College Football Playoff. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 750 words, photos.

